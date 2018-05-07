Watch: MS Dhoni Gives His "Friend" A Tour Of Chennai Super Kings Dressing Room

MS Dhoni's love for dogs is well known and former India captain once again showcased it by taking his 'friend' for a tour of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dressing room. It is unclear whether the dog belongs to the CSK skipper. But it seems it is the same Golden Retriever -- Prince -- that Dhoni had tried to adopt from the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) in 2013. CSK have been playing their home matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, owing to security concerns in Chennai in the backdrop of protests by various groups for the formation of the Cauvery management board.

In a video posted on the official CSK Twitter handle, Dhoni along with teammate Deepak Chahar can be seen giving the dog a tour of the CSK dressing room and as soon as they enter, he can be heard saying: "My friend is here".

A picture of Dhoni walking the dog in the stadium was also posted on the CSK account.

CSK are currently second in the IPL Points Table with seven wins from 10 matches and are all but through to the playoffs.

Dhoni has been instrumental in CSK's brilliant run this season. The 36-year-old is having his best IPL ever. He has scored 360 runs in 10 matches at an average of 90 and a strike rate of 165.89.

Dhoni has three half-centuries to his name and hit 19 boundaries and a whopping 27 sixes this season.

The CSK captain is sixth in the top run-getters list this season, ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

Chennai next face bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on May 11.