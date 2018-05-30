 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Features In Dwayne Bravo's Chennai Super Kings Anthem

Updated: 30 May 2018 13:29 IST

Dwayne Bravo tweeted the new Chennai Super Kings anthem for the fans.

Dwayne Bravo took to Twitter and shared the new anthem with his fans. © BCCI

West Indies and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is one of the most entertaining players in cricket. Bravo's famous 'Champions' song became a victory anthem for many teams. After Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 title on May 27, Dwayne Bravo came up with another anthem for the victorious Yellow Brigade. Bravo launched the anthem - "We are the Kings, Chennai Super Kings" - after CSK lifted their third IPL title. The anthem also features captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Bravo took to Twitter and shared the new anthem with his fans.

"To all our #csk fans you all have been requesting it so here it is from the champion @ djbravo47 to you "We are the Kings Chennai Super Kings" anthem.I hope you all like it #yellowarmy #rundworld #champion #WeAreTheKings," Bravo's tweet read.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad in the summit clash to clinch the IPL 2018 title.

Bravo has played 16 matches for Chennai Super Kings and scored 141 runs at an average of 35.25. He also has 14 wickets to his name.

The West Indian became the first cricketer to take 400 wickets in T20s. He achieved the feat during a match against Hobart Hurricanes in December last year. The all-rounder was representing the Melbourne Renegades in KFC Big Bash League.

Bravo has not played Test cricket in seven years and had not featured in an ODI since 2014.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Dwayne Bravo
