MS Dhoni, CSK Return Home To A Grand Welcome After Clinching IPL 2018 Title. Watch Video

The city of Chennai is in a jubilant mood and the celebrations reached fever pitch as they welcomed back IPL 2018 champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). IPL 2018 was not only special for the CSK players but also for the supporters as the Chennai franchise bounced back from a two-year IPL ban in style to win the coveted IPL trophy for a third time. Only two teams -- Mumbai Indians and CSK -- have won the IPL trophy three times. In a video uploaded by the official Twitter handle of CSK, players were seen entering their hotel after returning to Chennai from Mumbai. The fans, welcoming the victorious team, let out a huge roar as CSK captain MS Dhoni , fondly known as 'thala', entered the hotel, surrounded by security.

The video is captioned as, "Back to our #HomeSweetDen! #WhistlePodu #SuperChampions."

The official Twitter handle also uploaded pictures of the team returning home after their title-winning exploits.

The pride full of smiles when they rightly landed at Singara Chennai! #WhistlePodu #HomeComing pic.twitter.com/7CTpQWYRGS — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 28, 2018

Chennai Super Kings won the first match of the IPL 2018 against defending champions Mumbai Indians by one wicket in a thriller. Following that, CSK won consecutive matches before hitting a rough patch but that did not concern the Dhoni-led side as they stood tall, defied all odds and won three matches in a row to lift the coveted trophy.

In the league stages, CSK finished second with 18 points behind IPL 2018 runners-up SunRisers Hyderabad.

Beginning of the tournament, CSK had faced a lot of flak for their decision to bank on experienced, older players in the IPL auction. Many thought MS Dhoni's team were too old to do anything of note but the yellow brigade proved that age is just a number.

In a post-match conference, Dhoni said that age was just a number and fitness of a player mattered a lot more than how old he is.

"We talked a lot about age, but what's more important is the fitness. (Ambati) Rayudu, at 33, it doesn't really matter. That's what more matters more than age. If you ask most captains, they want players who move well on the field. Doesn't matter if you're 19-20 years old. We knew our shortcomings, and we were aware of it. If Watson tries to dive, he may injure his hamstring, so we don't want him to do that. We've been aware of these things. Age is just a number, but you have to be very fit," Dhoni said after CSK's 8-wicket win.