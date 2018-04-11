IPL 2018 Matches Moved Out Of Chennai, Fan Says 'Worse Than A Break-up'

All six Indian Premier League (IPL) home matches of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been moved out of the city in view of massive protests by Cauvery activists, said sources in Indian cricket body BCCI. Four cities have been shortlisted for Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) home matches. Of these, Visakhapatnam is the front-runner -- the other three are Thiruvananthapuram, Pune and Rajkot, reported news agency Press Trust of India. The new venue will be announced soon. According to IPL sources, Visakhapatnam is front-runner from among the four cities, the other three being Thiruvananthapuram, Pune and Rajkot.

Committee of Administrator (CoA) Vinod Rai confirmed that the prevailing situation has forced them to explore options.

"We are thinking on the lines of shifting the IPL matches from Chennai. There are four alternative venues that BCCI has kept ready. They are Visakhapatnam, Trivandrum, Pune and Rajkot. CSK can play their matches at these venues," Rai told PTI.

CSK played their first match at home almost after two years, which they won by five wickets. But, the decision to move the matches out of Chepauk has certainly made the fans upset.

I don't think I will be seeing @msdhoni Playing match at CHEPAUK ever again !! This is worst than a breakup :/ ! #NoIPLInChennai #ChennaiSuperKings @ChennaiIPL ?????????? — Pooja Sisodiya (@SisodiyaPooja) April 11, 2018

What's the point of stopping the match. Do cavery issues will stop. No sense totally. — prashanth (@editorprashanth) April 11, 2018

Next year most likely it will be election time so again no matches !! — Pooja Sisodiya (@SisodiyaPooja) April 11, 2018

You know na his love for chennai. Even if he have to wait for 2 more years he'll surely come back to the den. — Angad Singh Kohli (@AngadSinghKohli) April 11, 2018

Extremely sad that #IPL matches not happening in Chennai. #CSK & Cricket in Chepauk is an emotion. For so many. Miss you #Amma. More n More. — Aditi Ravindranath (@aditi1231) April 11, 2018

#Chennai Ticket sales for #CSK's next home game has been postponed. A venue shift seems imminent. Could be a while before CSK comes back to Chepauk. 2019 is general election year. #IPL2018 — Kaushik Rangarajan (@kaushik_cb) April 11, 2018

#no more ipl matches in chennai...maybe shift to cochin



Csk- cochin super kings — Prem (@premkumar2995) April 11, 2018

#Pune people have to be the happiest bunch. The sea of yellow shifts here after @ChennaiIPL games shift from #Chennai. #WhistlePodu #CSK — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) April 11, 2018

According to information received, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan is speaking to police authorities and trying to take a stock of the situation.

"There are a lot of options that we are mulling. There is a possibility that our next home match on April 20 against Rajasthan Royals will be an away match in Jaipur. In the meantime, we can decide upon a substitute venue. There are a lot of things that comes under consideration. Ticketing, marketing, entire logistical movements, in stadia. Hopefully, a call will be taken tomorrow," a CSK insider told PTI on Wednesday.

IPL sources says Visakhapatnam is likely to be picked by the CSK management due to logistical reasons.

However, CSK are not playing a home match before April 20 and situation may get better before the clash against Rajasthan Royals.