IPL 2018: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Happy To Be Back At Chepauk Stadium

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is happy to be back at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) after two years and giving the local fans a reason to cheer as his side clinched a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday. CSK have made a comeback in the cash-rich league after serving two-year suspension for spot-fixing. In the first match at their home on Tuesday, CSK's Sam Billings' 23-ball 56 run cameo overshadowed KKR's Andre Russell's blistering 36-ball 88 as the host won their second game by five wickets. Speaking after the match, Dhoni said: "It feels good to come back after two years and win the first game. I think it was a fantastic game. They (the crowd) deserved every bit of it; the first innings and the second innings."

"Everyone has their emotions and we tell everybody to keep it under control. We need to have the faith in the batsman who is batting or the bowler who is bowling. At the end of the day, there is one man to bat that particular delivery and one bowler to bowl that particular over," the Ranchi stalwart added.

Dhoni also revealed the reason of his presence in the dressing room rather than the team's dugout during a match.

"At times you feel disappointed, but that's why the dressing room is there to express yourself and not in the dugout. We all feel the same. If we are too expressive, the commentators get a lot to talk about," the skipper said.

"Bowlers had a rough day from both the sides, but overall it was a good day for the crowd over here," Dhoni added.