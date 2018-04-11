 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Happy To Be Back At Chepauk Stadium

Updated: 11 April 2018 17:41 IST

MS Dhoni said that he felt good to come back after two years and win the first IPL 2018 game.

IPL 2018: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Happy To Be Back At Chepauk Stadium
Dhoni said that the game IPL 2018 game against Kolkata Knight Riders was fantastic. © BCCI

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is happy to be back at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) after two years and giving the local fans a reason to cheer as his side clinched a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday. CSK have made a comeback in the cash-rich league after serving two-year suspension for spot-fixing. In the first match at their home on Tuesday, CSK's Sam Billings' 23-ball 56 run cameo overshadowed KKR's Andre Russell's blistering 36-ball 88 as the host won their second game by five wickets. Speaking after the match, Dhoni said: "It feels good to come back after two years and win the first game. I think it was a fantastic game. They (the crowd) deserved every bit of it; the first innings and the second innings."

"Everyone has their emotions and we tell everybody to keep it under control. We need to have the faith in the batsman who is batting or the bowler who is bowling. At the end of the day, there is one man to bat that particular delivery and one bowler to bowl that particular over," the Ranchi stalwart added.

Dhoni also revealed the reason of his presence in the dressing room rather than the team's dugout during a match.

"At times you feel disappointed, but that's why the dressing room is there to express yourself and not in the dugout. We all feel the same. If we are too expressive, the commentators get a lot to talk about," the skipper said.

"Bowlers had a rough day from both the sides, but overall it was a good day for the crowd over here," Dhoni added.

CSK will take on Kings XI Punjab in their next outing on April 15.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders MS Dhoni Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • It feels good to come back after two years, said Dhoni
  • I think it was a fantastic game, said Dhoni
  • CSK will take on Kings XI Punjab on April 15
Related Articles
BCCI Picks Four Stand-By Cities For Chennai Super Kings
BCCI Picks Four Stand-By Cities For Chennai Super Kings' Home Matches Due To Cauvery Turmoil
IPL Highlights CSK vs KKR: Sam Billings Powers Chennai To 5-Wicket Win Over Kolkata
IPL Highlights CSK vs KKR: Sam Billings Powers Chennai To 5-Wicket Win Over Kolkata
IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings Seek Perfect Homecoming At Chepauk vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings Seek Perfect Homecoming At Chepauk vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: When And Where To Watch, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: When And Where To Watch, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Indian Premier League 2018: Dwayne Bravo Stars As Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians In Thriller
Indian Premier League 2018: Dwayne Bravo Stars As Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians In Thriller
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.