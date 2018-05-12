IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Deflated after a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to pick up pieces when they face Kings XI Punjab in an IPL encounter, on Saturday. It is not easy to recover quickly if the margin of defeat is as huge as 102 runs but KKR do not have the luxury of slipping further against a team that has one of the most formidable batting line-ups in this edition of the league. With 10 points from 11 games, tomorrow's game is a must-win encounter for Dinesh Karthik and his men if they want to keep their play-off chances alive.

