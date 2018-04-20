IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, the two franchises that returned to the IPL after serving bans in the aftermath of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, will come face to face for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. A loss in their last outing has hurt both the former champions and they will look to get back to winning ways when they face off. With two wins and two defeats, Rajasthan Royals are fifth with four points, while Chennai have also gathered an equal number of points with two victories from three matches. They are placed fourth because of better net run rate. Both the teams were missing in action owing to a two-year ban for corruption. Rajasthan, under new captain Ajinkya Rahane, had a bad start to the campaign but they have done well with two back-to-back wins before Kolkata Knight Riders outclassed them by seven wickets. On a slow wicket, Rahane and Co. failed to stitch partnerships and ended up with a below-par total of 160-8 on board, which KKR chased down with consummate ease, losing three wickets. Sanju Samson has been the batting star for Rajasthan as he has scored 185 runs so far with an unbeaten 92-run innings being the highlight but he didn't get the desired support from other batsmen. Rahane has made some useful contributions but he failed to capitalise on the starts. Their bowling unit, led by K Gowtham and Ben Laughlin, have done well. They sustained the onslaught by big hitters like Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers during their match against heavy-weight Royal Challengers Bangalore. But England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was bought for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore by Rajasthan, has been a big let down and he needs to live up to the billing. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Two-time champions Chennai, on the other hand, made a rampaging start to their campaign with back-to-back wins against defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. While Dwayne Bravo came to their rescue with a 30-ball 68 against Mumbai Indians in their first match, it was Sam Billings who put the finishing touch to their superb runchase against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring match. In their last match against Kings XI Punjab, Ambati Rayudu (49) and MS Dhoni (79) brought the Super Kings close to the victory target of 198 before falling short by four runs. Among bowlers, Shane Watson and Shardul Thakur led the pace attack for Chennai with five and three wickets respectively, while Imran Tahir did the job with his Leg-break googlies. The experienced spin duo of Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja too can be a potent force.
Since the inception of the Indian T20 League, Rajasthan have always been a force to reckon with. They have created stars out of almost nothing. This season, it's a different case. Even with the presence of the most expensive foreign player (Ben Stokes) and Indian player (Jaydev Unadkat), they haven't really set the stage on fire yet. Two wins out of four is not something that Ajinkya Rahane would have wanted. His blade is doing the talking but it is his partner at the top, D'Arcy Short, who is yet to blast away. A change in that aspect beckons. Also, the bowling has been a bit thin in terms of pressure handling and the Pink-City franchise would want things to change sooner rather than later. A Stokes special is overdue. Now, over to the opposition. Forced to shift base from Chennai to Pune, the Men in Yellow would be eyeing a positive result at their new 'home'. Sticking to their skipper's ideology of taking the game deep, Chennai got out on top on two occasions before missing out closely on the third one, with MS Dhoni being in the midst of it. What that puts forth is the inability of the side's bowling attack to contain the opposition. Their spin attack hasn't been strangling the opposition, as was widely expected after the team was assembled. A positive for them could be that Suresh Raina could make a comeback to the XI after a calf niggle kept him out of the previous match. Can Rahane's men manage to topple the Yellow Brigade? Or will Chennai have the last laugh? The action unfolds in the evening of 20th April, 2018.