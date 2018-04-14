IPL Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Play Between KKR And SRH Resumes After Rain Delay

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Match: SRH won the toss and opted to field first

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Match: SRH won the toss and opted to field first © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday. KKR made three changes with U-19 World Cup winning batsman Shubman Gill, Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson and U-19 World Cup seamer Shivam Mavi replacing Rinku Singh, England all-rounder Tom Curran and out of form Karnataka medium fast bowler R Vinay Kumar. Sunrisers meanwhile welcomed back India pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Sandeep Sharma. As KKR host their second IPL 2018 match, they'd be hoping that both their own and SRH's fortunes turn in their favour. Rival skippers Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson will be very keen to go one-up. In their last outing, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost to Chennai CSK on the road by five wickets in a thrilling encounter. Despite posting 202/6 riding West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's unbeaten 36-ball 88, KKR bowlers found it hard to stop CSK from the off as Shane Watson set up the chase with a belligerent 19-ball 42. Later, England's Sam Billings guided MS Dhoni's team to a victory with a 23-ball 56. KKR's R Vinay Kumar had a forgettable outing as the Karnataka pacer started proceedings by conceding 16 runs in the first over and then failing to defend 17 needed in the last over. (LIVE SCORE)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata

21:30 IST: WICKET! Brilliant catch from Manish Pandey. Nitish Rana departs for 16 as KKR lose their second wicket vs SRH | KKR 55/2 after 7.4 overs

21:30 IST: Nitish Rana and Chris Lynn are back for KKR. Kuldeep Yadav resumes proceedings for SRH.

21:22 IST: Good news! Play expected to resume at 21:15 HOURS. No loss in overs.

21:13 IST: It seems the rains have stopped pouring. The covers could be off soon and we can expect a game soon.

21:00 IST: We will keep you posted about the situation from the venue. At the moment, the covers are still on the grounds.

20:46 IST: Rains has now come down to a little drizzle. Players are out in the middle. Its drizzling now and appears to be a good sign. We may soon be able to see the game.

20:45 IST: It has began to rain heavily now. The groundstaff have covered the whole ground.

20:32 IST: COVERS ARE ON. Rain has disrupted the play. Kolkata Knight Riders 52/1 in 7 overs

20:31 IST: 3 runs off the over. A good one for Shakib. KKR 52/1 in 7 overs

20:30 IST: Shakib Al Hasan is the new bowler for SRH.

20:28 IST: FOUR! Good over for KKR. One six and a boundary for the batting side. KKR 49/1 in 6 overs

20:27 IST: SIX! First of the night. Nitish Rana gets into the act now. Rana pulls it over the deep mid-wicket region. Beautiful shot. Catching practice for the crowd. KKR 45/1

20:26 IST: Rashid Khan is the new bowler for SRH.

20:25 IST: FOUR! Well struck. On the back foot and slams it towards the deep extra cover boundary. Lynn has raced to 28 runs already. KKR 37/1 in 6 overs

20:23 IST: FOUR! Unfortunate for the bowler. Lynn makes the most of it and the batsman edges it and sees the ball race towards the boundary. KKR 33/1 in 4.4 overs

20:23 IST: FOUR! Quick outfield. Lynn drives it towards the in-field past that 30-yard circle. Lynn has been timing the ball perfectly. He creates a little bit of extra room for himself.

20:21 IST: Siddarth Kaul is the new bowler.

20:17 IST: A fuller length by Stanlake and the carry towards the keeper was sublime. Rana was unsure on what to do and leaves the ball correctly. Stanlake has been bowling 140+ KPH deliveries. What an over. Just two runs from him. KKR 23/1 in 4 overs

20:13 IST: FOUR! What a start by Nitish Rana. First ball he faces and pummels the ball towards the offside boundary. KKR 21/1 in 3 overs

20:10 IST: REVIEW TAKEN! Uthappa appears to have nicked it. Kolkata Knight Riders lose their first wicket after Robin Uthappa departs for 3 runs vs SRH | KKR 16/1 in 2.4 overs

20:0 IST: FOUR! Just a bit of a pump and just the power of pump by Lynn gets him the boundary. Not a bad delivery at all but gets it past mid on. KKR 16/0

20:10 IST: Bhuvi returns. After a good first over, he is back to bowl the second.

20:07 IST: FOUR! DROPPED! Tough one to take. Lynn looks for a boundary and luckily gets it. Just out of reach for SRH captain Kane Williamson. KKR 10/0 in 2 overs

20:06 IST: FOUR! That's Lynn for you. Length ball and he drives it straight to the boundary for a four.

20:05 IST: Billy Stanlake is the new bowler for SRH.

20:04 IST: Just a single run from the first over. Superb start for the visitors.

20:02 IST: First runs off the at for Uthappa. A quick single taken by him. Lynn faces his first delivery.

20:01 IST: Good first two deliveries by Bhuvi. No runs given.

20:00 IST: Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa open for KKR while Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins proceedings with the ball for SRH.

19:58 IST: TRIVIA! The men in orange, SRH, have never won at the Eden Gardens.

19:50 IST: In the first match, Mumbai Indians lost their third successive game after a 7-wicket loss at the hands of Delhi Daredevils.

19:50 IST: We are moments away from the second match of the night.

19:47 IST: Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI):Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Mitchell Johnson, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake

19:33 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field

19:19 IST: We are moments away from the toss.

19:18 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog updates of the tenth match of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

But in SRH, they will have an opponent that has made it two wins in as many matches with a thrilling one-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday night. The win took them to the top of the standings as they have better-run rate than Chennai Super Kings, who too have four points. Having restricted MI to 147/8, SRH made heavy weather of a chase-able target but in the end, rode Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 25-ball 32 to get past the line. It was a nail-biting end as Billy Stanlake scored the winning run off the last ball. Needing 11 off the final over, bowled by Ben Cutting, Hooda started with a huge six over the long-off which was followed by a wide ball. SRH seemed to be in control as they needed four off the final five balls, but they could manage just four off the next four deliveries. It was down to Stanlake then and the Aussie pacer held his nerves to loft a slower delivery over mid-wicket to seal the game for the hosts. SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against MI, is a prime example.

Teams:

SRH: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

When and Where to Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.