IPL 2018, Live Score KKR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Brendon McCullum Departs After Fiery Cameo

Led by new captain Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to continue their good run against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR beat RCB in both their matches last season. The third match of this season's IPL will begin at 8 pm IST on Sunday. Kohli's team was bowled out a mere 49 against KKR in their last meeting which was also RCB's lowest score in the tournament's history. KKR captain Karthik has played for five franchises in IPL - Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions - in 152 matches across 10 seasons before joining KKR. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata

After 11 overs, RCB are 96/2

20:47 IST: Looks like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have decided to change the tempo of their innings after the halfway mark. 14 runs off Sunil Narine's over.

After 10 overs, RCB are 82/2

20:44 IST: Virat Kohli is finding it extremely difficult to rotate the strike that is why AB de Villiers is now dealing in SIXES.

After 9 overs, RCB are 66/2

20:38 IST: This one from Sunil Narine came slower than McCullum expected and the Kiwi was out bowled.

20:35 IST: WICKET! Brendon McCullum b Narine 43(27)

After 8 overs, RCB are 63/1

20:34 IST: This time the slower ball whacked by McCullum over the wide mid-off for a FOUR.

20:33 IST: Brendon McCullum got a full, outside off delivery from Mitchell Starc and he smoked it for a FOUR.

After 7 overs, RCB are 54/1

20:30 IST: Excellent first over from KKR veteran Sunil Narine. He gave away just 2 runs.

After 6 overs, RCB are 52/1

20:27 IST: 50 up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 6th over.

After 5 overs, RCB are 44/1

20:22 IST: Brendon McCullum survives a stumping off Kuldeep Yadav as 10 runs came in the over.

After 4 overs, RCB are 34/1

20:19 IST: Another excellent over for KKR from Piyush Chawla, just six runs came off it.

After 3 overs, RCB are 28/1

20:14 IST: Good first over for Kuldeep Yadav against the two most destructive batsmen in the world, just 7 came off it

After 2 overs, RCB are 21/1

20:10 IST: Soft dismissal and Piyush Chawla strikes in his first over. De Kock was attempting a reverse sweep and completely mistimed it. Got a top edge and the ball flew to short third man.

20:09 IST: WICKET! Quinton de Kock c Vinay Kumar b Chawla 4(4)

After 1 over, RCB are 14/0

20:05 IST: Brendon McCullum goes past 9000 T20 runs. 14 runs came off the first over for RCB.

20:00 IST: Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock start the proceedings for RCB. Vinay Kumar opens the attack for KKR

19:30 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and opt to bowl

19:21 IST: We are moments away from the toss.

19:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the second match of the day between KKR and RCB at the Eden Gardens.

Just like previous editions, two-time champions KKR will kick off their IPL 2018 campaign as one of the favourites. Gautam Gambhir, who will be playing for Delhi Daredevils this season, had led KKR to title victories twice in his seven-year stint with the purple camp -- 2012 and 2014. Karthik will have a tough job and will be determined to keep KKR's domination intact like their slogan, 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Rey'.

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.