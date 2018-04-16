IPL Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils: Uthappa Departs After Cameo, Lynn Key For KKR vs DD

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be forced to go down memory lane when they welcome their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, who is now in charge of Delhi Daredevils (DD), in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the two teams at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Gambhir helped KKR win titles in 2012 and 2014 before jumping ship to his hometown franchise Daredevils this year. The captaincy mantle was handed over to Dinesh Karthik, who has so far looked out of sorts in the opening two games, where KKR finished second best to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

20:49 IST: OUT! Finally Lynn departs. Jason Roy makes that catch look easy. Massive wicket for Delhi. Bad timing by Lynn who departs for 31. KKR 89/3 in 10.5 overs

20:47 IST: Swing and a miss for Lynn. Delhi bowlers have executed their plan well to curb Lynn's shot hitting prowess.

20:47 IST: Lynn and Rana are rebuilding for KKR after Uthappa's loss.

20:45 IST: Mohammed Shami comes into the attack for Delhi in the 11th over.

20:43 IST: NOT OUT! Review taken for leg before. Delhi go for the DRS. Rana awaits his fate.

A good over for KKR. 14 runs off the over. KKR 85/2 in 10 overs

20:41 IST: SIX! What a shot. Just gets over the top of the fielder Glenn Maxwell. Tries his best but the ball went over him. Back-to-back boundaries for Nitish Rana. Cheeky but a good sweep shot. KKR 84/2

20:38 IST: STRATEGIC TIME OUT!

20:37 IST: SIX! Nitish Rana smokes it over mid on region. What a shot. Shows what he is capable of. Five sixes already this evening. Eden Gardens comes alive.

20:36 IST: Nitish Rana and Lynn have to build a partnership now.

20:31 IST: OUT! Uthappa caught and bowled by Nadeem. Short ball and Uthappa fails to time the ball. KKR lose their second wicket. KKR 62/2 in 7.3 overs

20:30 IST: Uthappa survives. The ball falls between the two Delhi bowlers. KKR 60/1 in 7 overs

20:28 IST: SIX! Once again Uthappa lodges it to the stands. What a sweet sound of the stick. Snaps the wrists and keeps his balance.

20:27 IST: Rahul Tewatia is the new bowler for Delhi.

20:26 IST: FOUR! Easy pickings by Uthappa. Poor bowling by Nadeem. Gives him room and gets punished. KKR 50/1 in 6 overs

20:25 IST: SIX! That's a very good shot. 14 off 4 balls. Uthappa hits a 77 metres six.

20:25 IST: SIX! That's big. That's huge. Uthappa is taking the bowler on. Right at the slog and he hits it straight over the leg side region.

20:23 IST: FOUR! Poor fielding. Chris Morris the culprit there. An easy boundary for Lynn. KKR 32/1 in 5 overs

20:22 IST: FOUR! That's bludgeoned by Lynn straight to the long on boundary.

20:22 IST: FOUR! Uthappa goes straight and gets his four runs. Plays it with a straight bat over the bowler's head.

20:20 IST: Boult bowls his third over. Superb bowling by him. Good seam position and maintains his line and length.

20:17 IST: FOUR! Lynn finds the gap. This is his third boundary. Steps back and hammers the ball to the short cover boundary. KKR 19/1 in 4 overs

20:16 IST: Robin Uthappa takes a single off Nadeem's ball.

20:16 IST: TRIVIA! Uthappa has a strike rate of 140 on the powerplay.

20:16 IST: Shahbaz Nadeem is the new bowler for Delhi.

20:15 IST: FOUR! What a shot to end the over. Right on the slog for him. Little room on the offside and he pummels it for a four. KKR 12/1 in 3 overs

20:13 IST: OUT! Narine departs for a single run. Short ball and Narine edges it. A simple catch for Glenn Maxwell. Boult strikes with his second short ball. KKR 7/1 in 2.3 overs

20:10 IST: Boult is back. Superb first delivery by the pacer. Good start to the second over as well.

20:10 IST: 7 runs off the second over. Only a six and a single from Morris' over. KKR 7/0 in 2 overs

20:08 IST: Swing and a miss for him. He doesn't need to do this.

20:07 IST: SIX! What a way to open your account. He can make it up very quickly for the dots he has played.

20:06 IST: Lynn tried to hit the short ball but it went nowhere.

20:05 IST: Narine takes a single to bring back Lynn to the strike. Lynn looks shaky.

20:05 IST: Chris Morris is the new bowler for Delhi Daredevils.

20:03 IST: What a magnificent over. No runs from the first over. Maiden for Boult. KKR 0/0 in 1 over

20:02 IST: Boult spot on with the first two balls. Maintains the shape and length of the ball.

20:00 IST: Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders while Trent Boult begins proceedings with the ball for Delhi Daredevils.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult

19:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir wins toss, elects to field vs Kolkata Knight Riders

19:13 IST: We are moments away from the toss.

19:12 IST: Delhi Daredevils won their previous match against Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

19:10 IST: Both Delhi and KKR have won a match each this season

18:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 13th match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils of the Indian Premier League (IPL)

While their five-wicket defeat to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK in a nail-biting game was more down to misfortune, SRH rolled over the purple brigade with bat and ball barring the 12 overs from KKR's spinners which made the modest chase of 139 look difficult. As Karthik rightly pointed out at the post-match press conference on Saturday, KKR's strength lies in their three-pronged spin attack led by mystery spinner Sunil Narine and also has celebrated chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and veteran leggie, Piyush Chawla. Narine was exceptional against SRH on Saturday, conceding just 17 runs in four overs and also taking the timely wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, who looked good for his 15-ball 24 and in-form Shikhar Dhawan (7).

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (captain), Robin Uthappa (vice-captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.