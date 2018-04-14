 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Rope In Abhishek Nayar As Part Of Support Staff

Updated: 14 April 2018 23:20 IST

Abhishek Nayar is close to KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and has helped Karthik during his lean patch.

Abhishek Nayar will be part of KKR support staff for the IPL 2018 season. © AFP

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday roped in Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar to be part of its support staff for the ongoing season. On a day when U-19 pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out for the season with a foot injury and replaced by Karnataka fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, KKR added to their off-field support by bringing in Nayar with head coach Jacques Kallis, assistant coach Simon Katich, bowling coach Heath Streak, Andrew Leipus - the physiotherapist, Adrian Le Roux - the physical trainer and AR Srikanth - Data and Video analyst. Nayar is close to KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and helped him during his lean patch some time back.

"I want to play as long as (possible for India). It was hard a lot of times. I had a lot of doubt whether I will ever play for the country again," Karthik had told the media after his tri-series winning unbeaten 8-ball 29 cameo that helped India beat Bangladesh in Sri Lanka.

"That is where I have been lucky to meet Abhishek (Nayar). He is kind of guiding me through the process. I was not sure, where do I need to go and he (Nayar) kind of showed me light at the end of tunnel, things have been touch wood, good and I have been lucky", Karthik had further stated.

Nayar's exact role is yet to be identified, said KKR insiders.

