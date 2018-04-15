 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Can Learn Knuckleball From Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowlers, Says Dinesh Karthik

Updated: 15 April 2018 13:47 IST

Dinesh Karthik said that the KKR pacers can learn how to use the knuckleball to good effect from the SRH bowlers.

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Can Learn Knuckleball From Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowlers, Says Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik urged his pacers to learn the knuckleball from SRH bowlers. © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) produced a magnificent all-round performance as they outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday night. Put into bat first, Kolkata could only manage to post a modest 138/8 in 20 overs as the Hyderabad bowlers did not let them settle. While KKR captain Dinesh Karthik lauded his team's spirited bowling performance, he also urged his seamers to learn the knuckleball from SRH bowlers. "Their (SRH) bowlers have a good knuckleball going. They use it to good effect. That's something we can look at and learn from," Karthik said in a post-match conference.

India pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets as Australian Billy Stanlake was outstanding too as he finished the match with figures of 2/21.

Siddharth Kaul was their most expensive pacer, conceding 37 runs in four overs but overall the three leaked 84 runs in a combined 12 overs compared to KKR's 79 in just seven overs.

The hosts three-pronged spin attack comprising mystery spinner Sunil Narine, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leggie Piyush Chawla gave away 60 runs from a combined 12 overs with Narine scalping two wickets and the other two grabbing one wicket apiece.

SRH were made to labour in their chase of 139 largely due to the spinners who were difficult to get away.

"I think the spinners bowled beautifully. After the CSK game, the way they have come back, all three bowled well for us. So, I am very happy with the way the spinners bowled," Karthik added.

On Shivam Mavi, who bowled just the one over, Karthik said, "I was looking at Mavi but at that stage, the spinners were bowling so well I could see spinners were a better wicket-taking option than the fast bowlers.

"It was coming on to the bat a lot better but for the spinners, it was holding up and the chance of a wicket (was more) so I was trying to utilise that. In these sort of small games, you need to see what is the best attacking option. You need to keep picking wickets and I thought spinners were a better option," Karthik further remarked.

KKR will now take on Gautam Gambhir's Delhi Daredevils at the Eden Gardens on Monday while the Sunrisers will Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on April 19.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Dinesh Karthik Kane Williamson Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets for SRH
  • SRH struggled in their chase of 139 due to the KKR spinners
  • Karthik lauded the spinners for bowling beautifully
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Struggling KKR Look To Get Together Against Buoyant Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2018: Struggling KKR Look To Get Together Against Buoyant Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Rope In Abhishek Nayar As Part Of Support Staff
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Rope In Abhishek Nayar As Part Of Support Staff
IPL Highlights Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson Shines As Hyderabad Beat Kolkata
IPL Highlights Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson Shines As Hyderabad Beat Kolkata
IPL Highlights, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson Leads Hyderabad To Victory vs Kolkata
IPL Highlights, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson Leads Hyderabad To Victory vs Kolkata
Indian Premier League 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Eyeing Comeback Against In-Form Sunrisers Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Eyeing Comeback Against In-Form Sunrisers Hyderabad
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.