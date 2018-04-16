IPL 2018, Knock Of The Week: Dwayne Bravo's Salvo Pips Andre Russell's Attack

The IPL 2018 Week 1 has seen practically everything. Incredible attacks with the bat, some great bowling and some outstanding fielding. But when it comes to the IPL, it is almost always the bat that trumps the ball. Two West Indians were among the top guns with the willow this week, but Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Dwayne Bravo ran away with the top honours even though Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Andre Russell's effort was incredible in its sheer power.

Bravo was instrumental in CSK winning an incredible match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on the very first day of IPL 2018.

The defending champions Mumbai Indians were looking all set to win it as they had CSK on the ropes after scoring a moderate 165 in their innings.

Young Punjab leg-spinner Mayank Markande (3/23) and Hardik Pandya (3/24) had CSK tottering at 118/8, with Kedar Jadhav on the injured list, halfway through the 17th over and it looked like game, set and match for MI.

But Bravo had other ideas. He scored an incredible 60 off 38 balls with the aid of seven sixes and three boundaries as CSK, with Jadhav coming back at the drop of the ninth wicket, pulled off an incredible one-wicket win with one ball to spare.

Bravo was also in the thick of things when CSK beat KKR by five wickets with one ball to spare.