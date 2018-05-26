Rashid Khan came. He saw. He conquered. The Afghanistan star put in an absolute masterclass both with the bat and ball to single-handedly take SunRisers Hyderabad to the final of IPL 2018 where they will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Rashid Khan's all-round performance was the difference between a victory and a loss for SRH vs KKR in Qualifier 2 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday night. Following the Afghan cricketer's heroics against Kolkata Knight Riders , Indian batting legend declared that Rashid Khan is the "best spinner in the world in this format".

Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2018

With SRH in a spot of bother with the bat, having lost their big-hitters, Rashid Khan showcased some brilliant batting skills. The 19-year-old smashed four sixes and two fours en route to 34 not out off just 10 balls.

Rashid's blitz helped SunRisers post 174 for seven, a score that seemed unachievable just a few overs back.

KKR's chase got off to rollicking start with Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine going great guns. Narine departed for 26 off 13 balls with KKR in a strong position. Nitish Rana and Lynn got together and added 47 runs for the second wicket but Rana was sent packing courtesy a brilliant one-handed pick-up and a flat throw that found him short of his crease.

That changed the momentum of the match in SRH's favour as KKR lost their next four wickets for just 31 runs. The Afghan leg-spinner removed Robin Uthappa first, Lynn was the next to go and then it was the turn of Andre Russell to fall to the guile of Rashid Khan.

The three big wickets broke KKR's spine in the chase, leaving young Shubman Gill with a mountain to climb.

In the final over of the match, Rashid once again found himself in the centre of the action, taking the catches of Shivam Mavi and Gill to seal the deal for his team.