IPL Live Score, KXIP vs RCB: KXIP Lose Three Quick Wickets vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be keen to derail Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 when they take on KXIP in a must-win encounter at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday. RCB got their IPL 2018 campaign back on track after a five-wicket victory against Delhi Daredevils in their last match. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, after a brilliant run in the initial stages, have suffered consecutive defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite losses, KXIP are in the top half of the league with 12 points while RCB are still languishing at the second last place in the table. However in IPL, strange things have happened at the business end of the tournament and RCB, under Virat Kohli, are likely to put a lot of pressure on the slipping KXIP. ( Live Scorecard )

While Kohli and AB de Villiers anchored an easy chase against Daredevils with stylish half-centuries, KXIP bowlers were under the pump, being taken to cleaners by Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik as KKR scored a mammoth 245 in the last game. Both the teams are overtly dependent on their batting with Kohli and De Villiers holding the fort for the RCB while Preity Zinta co-owned outfit looks up to KL Rahul (537 runs) and Chris Gayle (332 runs) for inspirational performances. Such has been the gulf in performance between skipper Kohli and other batsmen in the team, despite blowing 'hot and cold' throughout the season, he is team's top scorer by a distance with 466 runs from 11 games.

IPL 2018 Live updates of Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, straight from Indore

20:24 IST: OUT! The short ball does the trick yet again. Gayle pulls Umesh high up in the sky and Siraj at deep fine leg takes a brilliant catch as Gayle departs for 18. Umesh has been magnificent so far in the tournament.

20:23 IST: Four! Full and wide from Umesh Yadav and Gayle crunches it through the cover for a boundary.

20:20 IST: OUT! Umesh Yadav bangs the ball in short and Rahul pulls the ball flat to the man at deep square leg. Colin de Grandhomme takes a good catch to send KL Rahul back to the hut.

20:17 IST: Four! Gayle has opened up now. Firstly, he pulled the short delivery powerfully for a on-bounce boundary and then lifts the full delivery over the fielder at mid-off for a boundary. Kings XI Punjab 28/0 after four overs.

20:14 IST: Four! Southee bowls short and wide and Gayle makes room, frees his arms and pummels the ball through the cover for his first boundary of the night.

20:12 IST: Six! Umesh Yadav goes short and gets punished as Rahul pounces on it. The batsman stayed back and hammered the pull over deep fine leg for a maximum. You can not be bowling half-trackers to Rahul.

20:08 IST: Six! Southee after a quiet few deliveries gets hit for a maximum. Rahul gets into position early and pulls Southee a for maximum over backward square leg for a boundary.

20:04 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore 1/0 after the first over.

Great 1st over from Umesh. Unfortunate to give Gayle a life. How costly will it prove?



KXIP 1-0, 1 over#PlayBold #KXIPvRCB #RCB — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) May 14, 2018

20:03 IST: DROPPED! Back of a length delivery from Umesh Yadav caught Gayle off guard. The ball angles away and takes a thick outside edge of Gayle's bat as Parthiv Patel behind the stumps, dives to his left, but spills the ball. Gayle survives.

20:00 IST: First ball -- Umesh Yadav starts with a back of a length delivery that swings in and cramps Rahul for a space.

19:58 IST: Umesh Yadav opening the bowling for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

19:57 IST: Alright, it is game time! KL Rahul and Chris Gayle opening the batting for Kings XI Punjab

19:45 IST: Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj Singh greeting each other.

19:37 IST: Playing XI for both the teams --

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (w/k), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (w/k), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

19:30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to field vs Kings XI Punjab.

19:20 IST: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma pepping up RCB before the start of the match.

Come on boys A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 14, 2018 at 6:45am PDT

19:15 IST: We are minutes away from the toss, stay tuned.

It's game time here in Indore where the @lionsdenkxip are all set to take on the @RCBTweets.#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/Ritfiw8UTy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2018

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore straight from Indore.

De Villiers (358 runs) is 108 runs behind his skipper, although he has played two games less. Mandeep Singh (245 from 11 games) is third in the list and is another 200 runs (221 runs) behind Kohli. For KXIP, Rahul has been in a different league with five half-centuries and a strike-rate of 162 plus and an average of nearly 60. Rahul will be desperate to get some support from Gayle, who has gone quiet after initial carnage. A quickfire 50 from Gayle can change the complexion of the game.

However, it is the bowling which has let both RCB and KXIP down on many occasions. For KXIP, the standout bowler has been Andrew Tye with 20 wickets at an economy rate of 8 per over while teenage mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has been exceptional with 14 wickets at an economy rate of of 6.99 per over. The problem area has been skipper Ravichandran Ashwin's inability to get breakthroughs with only six scalps from 11 games at 8.13 runs per over.

In case of RCB, Kohli's propensity to tinker with bowling combinations after almost every game has had an impact on the performance. Only India internationals Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets from 11 games at an economy rate of 7.57) and Umesh Yadav (14 wickets from 11 games at an economy rate of 8.23) have played all the games. The next specialist bowler who got to play more than five games is Mohammed Siraj (8 wickets from 8 games at an economy rate of 9.13).

Except Chahal, the spinners have been a big flop. Washington Sundar's inexperience (economy rate of 9.60 with 4 wickets from 7 games) and Pawan Negi's profligacy (economy rate of 12.25 in 2 games) have hurt Kohli and Co's chances. Chris Woakes got 8 wickets from five games but an economy rate of 10.36 meant that the skipper had to use Tim Southee (5 wickets from 5 games at an economy rate of 8.42).

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel, Akshdeep Nath, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Dagar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(C), Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.