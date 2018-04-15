IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: KXIP, CSK Aim To Maintain Good Form

A confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to extend their winning momentum when they face Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the PCA stadium on Sunday. The southern outfit who have made a comeback in the cash-rich league after serving a two-year suspension roared in their previous two encounters and once again proved why they are one of the serious contenders for the title. In their campaign opener against three-time champion Mumbai Indians, Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav pulled off a thrilling last over win for Chennai. Chasing 166 against Mumbai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side was once reeling at 75/5 and victory seemed a distant dream for the yellow brigade. However, Bravo's scintillating 30-ball 68 put them on the brink of the win and later in the last over Jadhav snatched a win from the jaws of defeat. (LIVE SCORE)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings match, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

19:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the Indian Premier League clash between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

In the second match, Chennai was handed a challenging 203-run target by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Winning the toss, Dhoni opted to bowl first and opined his side love to chase, a statement which was hence proved right by his boys. CSK was off to a flying start with Shane Watson (42) and Ambati Rayudu (39) adding 75 runs for the opening wicket. With just everything going CSK's way, KKR's spinners- Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine struck to bring back their side in the contest. Overall, Chennai will once again be the favourites over Punjab, after winning the last three encounters the two sides have met.

When and Where to Watch: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.