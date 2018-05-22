 
IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta Defines Virat Kohli In One Word

Updated: 22 May 2018 12:32 IST

During the chat session, a fan asked Preity Zinta that what she thinks about Virat Kohli.

IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta Defines Virat Kohli In One Word
Preity Zinta called Team India captain Virat Kohli 'awesome'. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta on Monday called Team India captain Virat Kohli 'awesome'. Preity Zinta's comment came during a chat session with her fans on Twitter. During the chat session, a fan asked Preity Zinta that what she thought about Virat Kohli. To this, the Bollywood actress said: "He is awesome". Kings XI Punjab failed to make it to the play-offs of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) after suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

In a video that had gone viral on Twitter, Preity Zinta was seen talking to one of the Kings XI Punjab staff members and seemed to be saying, "I am just very happy that Mumbai Indians is knocked out. Really happy."

Soon after the video went viral on different social media platforms, Preity Zinta shared her side of the story on Twitter.

"Relax! Only if Mumbai was "Knocked Out" Punjab would have had a chance of getting to the playoffs but RR was happier we were Knocked out by CSK cuz they got to go to the playoffs! When you leave it till the end one has to not just see your wins but other teams losses as well", she wrote.

"Who would have thought that after winning 5 out of 6 games, in the beginning, @lionsdenkxip would have ended the #Ipl on this note. I'm sorry to all our fans & supporters for not being up to the mark this season. Next year we won't let you down. #disappointed", she added in another tweet.

