IPL 2018: Kane Williamson Replaces David Warner As SunRisers Hyderabad Skipper

Kane Williamson accepted the role to stand in as captain for SunRisers Hyderabad.

Kane Williamson accepted the role to stand in as captain for SunRisers Hyderabad. © BCCI

Kane Williamson of New Zealand will lead SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 11 as he was named stand-in captain for the season in place of disgraced Australian David Warner, the franchise tweeted on Thursday, quoting CEO K. Shanmugam. "We are happy to announce Kane Williamson as the captain of SunRisers Hyderabad for IPL 2018," Shanmugam said.

Williamson has accepted the post and the tweet also includes his message.

"I have accepted the role to stand in as captain this season. It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead," Williamson said.

Kane Williamson has been appointed as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad for IPL 2018. pic.twitter.com/b5SMK8086U — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 29, 2018

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday barred Warner and Steve Smith from participating in IPL Season 11.

The Indian cricket board announced its decision after Cricket Australia handed one-year bans to Warner and Smith for their involvement in ball-tampering.

"They (Cricket Australia) have banned two players and we are also barring these two players from this year's IPL," IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla told reporters.

"We wanted everything in our own hands. First, we waited for ICC's decision, after that Cricket Australia and then we decided on the matter," he said.