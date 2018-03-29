 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Kane Williamson Replaces David Warner As SunRisers Hyderabad Skipper

Updated: 29 March 2018 13:51 IST

David Warner was barred from participating in IPL 11 by the BCCI after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

IPL 2018: Kane Williamson Replaces David Warner As SunRisers Hyderabad Skipper
Kane Williamson accepted the role to stand in as captain for SunRisers Hyderabad. © BCCI

Kane Williamson of New Zealand will lead SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 11 as he was named stand-in captain for the season in place of disgraced Australian David Warner, the franchise tweeted on Thursday, quoting CEO K. Shanmugam. "We are happy to announce Kane Williamson as the captain of SunRisers Hyderabad for IPL 2018," Shanmugam said.

Williamson has accepted the post and the tweet also includes his message.

"I have accepted the role to stand in as captain this season. It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead," Williamson said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday barred Warner and Steve Smith from participating in IPL Season 11.

The Indian cricket board announced its decision after Cricket Australia handed one-year bans to Warner and Smith for their involvement in ball-tampering.

"They (Cricket Australia) have banned two players and we are also barring these two players from this year's IPL," IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla told reporters.

"We wanted everything in our own hands. First, we waited for ICC's decision, after that Cricket Australia and then we decided on the matter," he said.

"The replacements will be made available to the two teams. We did not take any decision in haste, it was a well thought out decision," Shukla added.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket David Warner
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kane Williamson will lead SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018
  • Kane Williamson accepted the role of captain
  • BCCI barred Warner and Smith from participating in IPL 11
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering Row: David Warner Not A Bad Guy, Says New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson
Ball-Tampering Row: David Warner Not A Bad Guy, Says New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test: Trent Boult, Neil Wagner Help New Zealand Crush England By An Innings And 49 Runs
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test: Trent Boult, Neil Wagner Help New Zealand Crush England By An Innings And 49 Runs
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test: England Three Down, Need Another 237 To Save Test
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test: England Three Down, Need Another 237 To Save Test
Rain Frustrates High-Flying New Zealand In First England Test
Rain Frustrates High-Flying New Zealand In First England Test
1st Test, Day 2: Kane Williamson Ton Takes New Zealand
1st Test, Day 2: Kane Williamson Ton Takes New Zealand's Lead To 171 Against England
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.