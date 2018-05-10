IPL 2018: Ishan Kishan Does An MS Dhoni, Hits Six With A Helicopter Shot

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan did an Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday when the southpaw whacked Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Kuldeep Yadav for a six. The six was the exact mirror image of Dhoni's famous and trademark helicopter shot. Ishan, who also hails from Jharkhand, was in destructive touch as he smashed a 21-ball 62 and helped Mumbai Indians post a mammoth 210 runs in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kuldeep to Ishan

Ishan was all blitz as he tore into celebrated India wrist spinner Kuldeep, smacking him for four successive sixes and taking 25 runs off the 14th over.

Mumbai Indians rode on Ishan's onslaught to record an emphatic 102-run victory - the largest margin in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

The win, Mumbai's third on the spin, took Rohit Sharma and Co. level on points with Kolkata (10 points from 11 games) and fourth in the points table courtesy a better net run rate.

Kolkata, who lost to the same opponents in the space of three days, dropped a rung to fifth.

Mumbai, who remain in the reckoning for the play-offs, have now won 18 times, and eighth on the row, in 23 meetings with Kolkata.