 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Ishan Kishan Does An MS Dhoni, Hits Six With A Helicopter Shot

Updated: 10 May 2018 09:54 IST

Ishan Kishan was in destructive touch as he smashed a 21-ball 62 and helped Mumbai Indians post a mammoth 210 runs in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IPL 2018: Ishan Kishan Does An MS Dhoni, Hits Six With A Helicopter Shot
Ishan Kishan smashed a 21-ball 62 and helped MI post a mammoth 210 runs in 20 overs vs KKR. © AFP

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan did an Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday when the southpaw whacked Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Kuldeep Yadav for a six. The six was the exact mirror image of Dhoni's famous and trademark helicopter shot. Ishan, who also hails from Jharkhand, was in destructive touch as he smashed a 21-ball 62 and helped Mumbai Indians post a mammoth 210 runs in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ishan was all blitz as he tore into celebrated India wrist spinner Kuldeep, smacking him for four successive sixes and taking 25 runs off the 14th over.

Mumbai Indians rode on Ishan's onslaught to record an emphatic 102-run victory - the largest margin in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

The win, Mumbai's third on the spin, took Rohit Sharma and Co. level on points with Kolkata (10 points from 11 games) and fourth in the points table courtesy a better net run rate.

Kolkata, who lost to the same opponents in the space of three days, dropped a rung to fifth.

Mumbai, who remain in the reckoning for the play-offs, have now won 18 times, and eighth on the row, in 23 meetings with Kolkata.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Ishan Kishan Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan did an MS Dhoni
  • Ishan also hails from Jharkhand
  • Ishan smashed a 21-ball 62
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Ishan Kishan Does An MS Dhoni, Hits Six With A Helicopter Shot
IPL 2018: Ishan Kishan Does An MS Dhoni, Hits Six With A Helicopter Shot
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Come Up With Funny
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Come Up With Funny 'Punishment' For Players
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan Learns Tricks Of The Trade From MS Dhoni
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Celebrate Win Over Chennai Super Kings With Cake Smash Session
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Celebrate Win Over Chennai Super Kings With Cake Smash Session
IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya Apologises To Injured Teammate Ishan Kishan
IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya Apologises To Injured Teammate Ishan Kishan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.