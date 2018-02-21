 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Harbhajan Singh Lists Why He Thinks MS Dhoni Is A Great Captain

Updated: 21 February 2018 14:26 IST

Harbhajan Singh will be playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni again for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018.

Harbhajan Singh is looking forward to his association with Chennai Super Kings this year. © AFP

Discarded India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has played alongside some of the great captains India has produced over the years. However, the off-spinner, while speaking to the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) media team, listed the reasons why he considers former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a great skipper. The 37-year-old reckons that Dhoni understands the game really well and is a street-smart cricketer who thinks ahead of the game. "He (Dhoni) understands the game really well, is street-smart and thinks ahead of the game and I feel that's very important for a captain, especially in T20. That's what makes him a great skipper," added Harbhajan, who played for India under Dhoni.

Talking about playing with Dhoni again for CSK, the wily off-spinner said, "It's always a great feeling to play along with MS Dhoni. I'm looking forward to working with him again towards a common goal - this time to win the trophy for the Chennai Super Kings."

Having won the IPL a couple of times with Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan is looking forward to his association with CSK who had picked up the off-spinner in the IPL Players Auction held in Bengaluru.

"Look forward to exciting times with CSK," added the 37-year-old while going back to his times at Mumbai Indians

"It's great to be a part of two strong teams. 10 years with Mumbai Indians was absolutely brilliant, and now to be a part of another brilliant team. Here I come, Chennai! Let's do it together for Yellow," he further added.

"CSK versus Mumbai Indians - two top teams - was always a pressure game. No matter how bad the situation, both would continue to fight till the end and create chances. That's how champion teams play, with a lot of passion and pride," he concluded.

