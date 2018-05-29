IPL 2018: Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu Match Rohit Sharma's Feat

Chennai Super Kings completed a fairy tale comeback as they clinched their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating SunRisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the summit clash at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing SunRisers Hyderabad's 179 in 20 overs, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK rode on a scintillating knock of 117 runs by Shane Watson to romp home with nine balls to spare. Chennai Super Kings also became the second team in the history of the IPL to lift the title thrice.

Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians title wins thrice - 2013, 2015 and 2017. Overall, Rohit has won an IPL title for a record four times. Apart from three titles with Mumbai Indians, Rohit lifted the title with now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009.

But now, the Mumbai Indians captain has been joined by two more players.

Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu and Harbhajan Singh now have four IPL titles to their name.

Both players won three titles with Mumbai Indians and now added fourth to their cabinet with Chennai Super Kings.

Rayudu finished the IPL 2018 season as fourth highest run-getter in the tally. The right-hander played 16 matches for CSK this season and scored 602 runs at an average of 43.00.

He scored one century and three fifties in the recently-concluded tournament.

Harbhajan's performance in the IPL 2018 wasn't that impressive. The veteran spinner claimed 7 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 8.48.

After CSK lifted the title, Harbhajan took to Twitter and posted photo with the coveted IPL trophy.

"3/4 months back before the auction I mentioned this And it happened #believe it and become whatever u want to #4th IPL trophy for me @ChennaiIPL #whitslepodu," Harbhajan's post read.

3/4 months back before the auction I mentioned this ??And it happened #believe it and become whatever u want to #4th IPL trophy for me?????????? @ChennaiIPL #whitslepodu pic.twitter.com/UjkfdhLRhO — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 28, 2018

The 37-year-old spinner has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India.