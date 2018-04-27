IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir Came Under Scrutiny As Delhi Daredevils Batsmen Failed, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils (DD) have had a dismal run so far in IPL 2018, having won just one of their six matches this season. Following their poor start, Gautam Gambhir resigned from his post as captain of Delhi Daredevils, giving young Shreyas Iyer the responsibility of leading the team. However, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has come out in support of Gambhir's leadership, saying his captaincy was not an issue but he came under fire as a batsman because the other Delhi batsmen failed to get any runs under their belt.

"I don't think Gambhir's leadership was a problem, it was just about the batsmen not getting runs, notable failure like (Glenn) Maxwell hurting them. Gambhir, the batsman, thereby had to get runs because the others were failing around him. Gambhir was picked more for his captaincy than his batting, but because the batting group was not clicking, Gambhir the batsman came under scrutiny," Manjrekar told PTI.

"I don't think the leadership was an issue but (they needed to) do something to reboot. You expected something like this after their last result and being at the bottom of the table. This was the time to change something," added the former cricketer.

Manjrekar said that there cannot be a dramatic change in DD's fortunes under new captain Shreyas Iyer, unless their batsmen deliver and their bowling unit does not remain too dependent on New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

"Shreyas Iyer as captain can change nothing if batting continues to be a problem and their bowling just cannot be dependent on Trent Boult," he said.

As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, who too have had a disastrous defence of their title, winning just one out of their first six games, Manjrekar said he could not understand their batting order and insisted that Hardik Pandya should bat higher up.

"Hardik Pandya has to bat up the order. There is too much obsession of having left and right hand combination, thereby Hardik is batting at number seven in the last 3-4 games. He could be your number 4-5, so there could be more onus on Hardik as a batsman," Manjrekar said.

"They have got Evin Lewis who is opening and they have tried a few other options, but I have not understood their batting order. There is no harm at all in having Rohit Sharma (to open) - I thought he would open in the last match (against SRH) as it makes a lot of sense. But he is somebody who has delivered at various positions for MI, it is not that he only succeeds at the top, so yes that is something they could try."

The former India batsman also feels that wrist-spinners are successful in the T20 league because they are able to deceive the big-hitters with their variations and deceptions even though they don't turn it big.

"These wrist-spinners have leg-spin, top spin, quicker delivery and googly which are very similar to each other. They just sort of have different angles after the ball pitches. "You can't say that it turned sharply, but the deception is a problem," he said.

"A little change of angle of line helps them. Their deception with variations is creating the problems (for batsmen)," Manjrekar explained.

Manjrekar was most impressed with the bowling attack of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Delhi certainly does not have a great bowling side. Kings XI Punjab have got two excellent spinners in (Ravichandran) Ashwin and Mujeeb (Ur Rahman) and one seamer in (Andrew) Tye. SunRisers Hyderabad have Rashid Khan who is making match-changing contributions.

"There are quite a few good bowling attacks but on actual performances you have got to say SunRisers is the pick of all," he concluded.

(With PTI Inputs)