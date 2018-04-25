IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir To Forego 2.8 Crore Salary, To Play The Rest Of Season For Free

Gautam Gambhir, who on Wednesday relinquished captaincy of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils, has decided to play the rest of the season for free. He stepped down after Delhi's poor performance in the current season, losing five matches out of six played so far. Gambhir, who had returned to Delhi after spending seven years with Kolkata Knight Riders, has scored just 85 runs in the five matches with an average of 17. Delhi, who are languishing at the bottom of the points table, will be led by batsman Shreyas Iyer with immediate effect.

"Gautam has decided that he won't take any salary from the franchise for the season. He will play remaining part of IPL for the Delhi Daredevils for free," PTI reported, quoting a source privy to the development.

"Gautam is someone who puts pride above everything else. He has been a proud performer. He doesn't want to take any money and it's a very personal call. In fact, he wanted to quit just after the KXIP game," the source added.

While he is still available for the season as a player, he will take a call on his future only after the IPL gets over.

"I don't know, it's too early for me to decide on that. Let me sit down and decide. I have to think where my game goes and I go as an individual," Gambhir said during a media interaction.

Gautam Gambhir led KKR to two victorious campaigns in 2012 and 2014. However, the franchise released him ahead of this year's auction and didn't bid for him either.

Gautam Gambhir was KKR's leading run-getter with 3345 runs in 122 matches.

(With PTI inputs)