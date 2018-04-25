IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir Steps Down As Delhi Daredevils Captain, Shreyas Iyer To Replace Him

Gautam Gambhir has stepped down as Delhi Daredevils captain for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season , the franchise announced on Wednesday. Shreyas Iyer has replaced him with immediate effect. "It was my decision. I haven't contributed enough to the team. I had to take the responsibility being the leader of the ship. I feel it was the right time," Gambhir said in a press conference. "I take full responsibility for the position we are in. And looking at the position, I have decided to step down as captain. Shreyas Iyer will take over. I still feel we have the team to turn things around this," he added.

True, that I've stepped down from DD captaincy. Just to clarify it was my call, nothing from the management or coaching staff. I may not be leading from the front but I will be the last man standing for @DelhiDaredevils. No individual bigger than d team. Very much a #DilDIlli — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 25, 2018

"I want to thank the management and my coaches for appointing me as the captain of the team. It is a great honour for me," Iyer said after being appointed the new captain of Delhi Daredevils.

Shreyas Iyer will be taking over the reigns as captain! — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 25, 2018

With just one win in six matches, Delhi Daredevils are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2018 Points Table. Gambhir has scored 85 runs in the season with an average of 17 and the strike rate of 96.59.

Top-order batsman Gambhir returned to the Delhi franchise after a seven-season stint with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gambhir led KKR to two victorious campaigns in 2012 and 2014. However, the franchise released him ahead of this year's auction and didn't bid for him either.

Gambhir was KKR's leading run-getter with 3345 runs in 122 matches.