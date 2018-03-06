 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir Favourite As Delhi Daredevils Prepare To Name New Captain

Updated: 06 March 2018 17:56 IST

Delhi Daredevils coach Ricky Ponting had said earlier that Gautam Gambhir was an ideal candidate for the job.

IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir Favourite As Delhi Daredevils Prepare To Name New Captain
Delhi Daredevils begin their campaign on April 8 against Kings XI Punjab © AFP

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Daredevils (DD) will announce their captain for Season 11on Wednesday. Reports suggest that Gautam Gambhir is likely to lead the Daredevils in the upcoming season of the IPL. Ricky Ponting, DD's newly-appointed coach, had confirmed the news last month and said that the southpaw's leadership qualities and ability to nurture the youngsters make him an ideal candidate to lead the side.

"It is likely now that Gambhir will lead the team next season," Ponting said. "We had a conversation with him. He has conveyed to us that he would like to make a comeback to his home Delhi and hopefully lead the team.

"And if you look at his leadership, we did not find any fault when captaining KKR. His last season of IPL also has also been very good. So we thought it would be good to have him as captain working with some of the young Indian players. So, we have gone for an experienced captain and I am sure he will do the job for us," the Australian great added.

Gambhir has led Kolkata Knight Riders to two victorious campaigns in 2012 and 2014. However, the franchise released him ahead of this year's auction and didn't bid for him either.

Gambhir, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was KKR's leading run-getter with 3345 runs in 122 matches.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League 2018 Gautam Gambhir Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell To Miss Tournament Opener
IPL 2018: Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell To Miss Tournament Opener
Indian Premier League: Shah Rukh Khan
Indian Premier League: Shah Rukh Khan's 3-Worded Response To Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders Exit
'Burrah': Chris Gayle Is Proud To Be Part Of Kings XI Punjab And It Shows
Michael Clarke Helped Me Grow As A Cricketer, Says Sandeep Lamichhane
Michael Clarke Helped Me Grow As A Cricketer, Says Sandeep Lamichhane
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Name Former Australia All-Rounder James Hopes As New Bowling Coach
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Name Former Australia All-Rounder James Hopes As New Bowling Coach
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.