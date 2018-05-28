IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad Will Be Back Stronger Next Year, Vows Shikhar Dhawan After SRH's Loss To CSK

SunRisers Hyderabad under their new captain Kane Williamson produced some brilliant performances during IPL 2018 . SRH were dealt with a huge blow when they lost the services of David Warner due to his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. However, when Williamson took over the leadership role, he did not let the absence of Warner affect the team's game as they finished top of the table with 18 points in the league stage of the tournament. Hands down, SRH had the best bowling unit among all franchises in IPL 2018 that allowed them to wreak havoc on the opposition. But Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had different ideas as they conquered the best bowling unit with ease and beat SRH in the final to lift the IPL trophy for the third time.

Following the loss, SRH opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to thank the fans and promised to return stronger next year.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. We might have lost the match, but we haven't lost our spirit. We will be back next year, stronger and more determined. A big Thank You to all the fans for the tremendous love and support you showed throughout the season," Dhawan Tweeted.

Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. We might have lost the match, but we haven't lost our spirit. We will be back next year, stronger and more determined. A big Thank You to all the fans for the tremendous love and support you showed throughout the season. #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/LRgS6e3KxY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 28, 2018

Before the start of the IPL 2018, SRH minus Warner did not seem to have that fear factor about them. But once the tournament got underway, SRH exceeded expectations and quickly established themselves as one of the favourites to win the IPL 2018 title.

However, an experienced CSK rode on Shane Watson's majestic unbeaten 117 off just 57 balls to overhaul the target set by SRH with nine balls to spare. The Australian all-rounder started his innings sluggishly with 10 dot balls but upped the ante after the powerplay.

Captain Kane Williamson (47) and Yusuf Pathan (45 not out) had helped SRH post a competitive 178 for six but it proved no match for CSK.