 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni Looked After Me Really Well, Says Shane Watson

Updated: 27 May 2018 23:39 IST

Chennai Super Kings rode on an unbeaten century by Shane Watson that helped CSK clinch the IPL 2018 title.

IPL 2018: Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni Looked After Me Really Well, Says Shane Watson
Shane Watson was the star of the match for Chennai for his unbeaten 117 © BCCI

Shane Watson played a match-winning knock of 117 not out to guide Chennai Super Kimgs (CSK) to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title after an 8-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad in the final on Sunday. Watson credited his team coach Stephen Fleming and captain MS Dhoni. Speaking after the match, Watson said, "Throughout the back end of the tournament I was hanging on for dear life, Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni have been looking after me really well and I am really glad to contribute like I did tonight."

"It's been a special season to be honest. To get a special season especially after the last season with RCB. It means a lot to be with a franchise like CSK. After those first ten balls I was only hoping to catch up to at least a run-a-ball", he added.

Watson praised SRH bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his fiery spell in the early overs.

"Bhuvi is really good with the new ball and was lucky to get the opportunity to catch up. It was good that I got a couple of boundaries to hit and get on par to take it from there", he said.

"The good thing is that I wouldn't be playing for the next three-four months; feels great. It gives me plenty of time to recover", he added.

Watson looked unstoppable with the bat in Chennai's run chase. After a slow start, Watson began hammering the SRH bowlers all over the park. His innings was laced with 11 fours and 8 sixes.

This was Chennai Super Kings third IPL title -- all coming under the captaincy of Dhoni.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Shane Watson MS Dhoni Indian Premier League 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Final Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shane Watson scored an unbeaten 117 off 57 balls for CSK
  • CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets in the IPL 2018 final
  • This was CSK's third IPL title
Related Articles
IPL: Age Is Just A Number, Fitness Matters More, Says MS Dhoni After Clinching Title
IPL: Age Is Just A Number, Fitness Matters More, Says MS Dhoni After Clinching Title
IPL 2018: Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni Looked After Me Really Well, Says Shane Watson
IPL 2018: Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni Looked After Me Really Well, Says Shane Watson
Chennai Super Kings Crowned IPL 2018 Champions As Shane Watson Blitzes SunRisers Hyderabad In Final
Chennai Super Kings Crowned IPL 2018 Champions As Shane Watson Blitzes SunRisers Hyderabad In Final
IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: Shane Watson Smashes Whirlwind Century vs SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: Shane Watson Smashes Whirlwind Century vs SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL Playoffs: To See How MS Dhoni
IPL Playoffs: To See How MS Dhoni's Mind Works Is Incredible, Says Shane Watson
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.