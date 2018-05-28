 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 Final: Chennai Super Kings' Wild Celebration After Title Victory

Updated: 28 May 2018 09:21 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lifted their third Indian Premier League title, thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the summit clash.

IPL 2018 Final: Chennai Super Kings
After the victory, Dhoni's men celebrated their title win in style. © BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the summit clash at the jam-packed Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Making a comeback after serving two years of a ban, Chennai Super Kings stood up to their reputation of being one of the best team in the cash-rich league. After the victory, Dhoni's men celebrated their title win in style. 

CSK, who returned to IPL after two years, gave their fans a memorable gift by clinching the title on Sunday.

Put in to bat, Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 45 runs off 25 balls along with captain Kane Williamson's 47 helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 178 for 6.

The competitive target seemed like a cake-walk for the MS Dhoni-led side.

The Yellow Brigade chased down a 179-run target with nine balls to spare.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Shane Watson Ambati Rayudu Shardul Thakur Dwayne Bravo Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chennai Super Kings lifted their third Indian Premier League title
  • CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the summit clash
  • Dhoni's men celebrated their title win in style
Related Articles
IPL 2018 Final: MS Dhoni Gives Shane Watson A New Name After Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018 Final: MS Dhoni Gives Shane Watson A New Name After Chennai Super Kings' Title Win
IPL 2018 Final: Wife Sakshi Ecstatic As MS Dhoni Guides Chennai Super Kings To Third Title
IPL 2018 Final: Wife Sakshi Ecstatic As MS Dhoni Guides Chennai Super Kings To Third Title
IPL 2018 Final: Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018 Final: Chennai Super Kings' Wild Celebration After Title Victory
IPL: Age Is Just A Number, Fitness Matters More, Says MS Dhoni After Clinching Title
IPL: Age Is Just A Number, Fitness Matters More, Says MS Dhoni After Clinching Title
IPL 2018: Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni Looked After Me Really Well, Says Shane Watson
IPL 2018: Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni Looked After Me Really Well, Says Shane Watson
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.