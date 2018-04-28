IPL 2018: Fearless Cricket Gets The Best Out Of Us, Says Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have had a dismal start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 campaign. Their poor run has seen them plummet to the last spot of the IPL points table with a solitary win in six matches. Despite all the negativity and below-par performances, skipper Rohit Sharma remains optimistic of regaining their 2017 title-winning form. He firmly believes that his team can return to winning ways by playing fearless cricket. "From here on, its all about never say die attitude. We want to get that in our game. When we play fearless cricket, the best cricket comes out of us. I expect the same from all of us going forward", Rohit was quoted to as saying in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their Twitter account.

Rohit also spoke about his team needing to get it's basics right.

"Important things are to do our basics right and understand the situation of the game. Going forward, it is important to cash in whenever its necessary", he said.

"If we can show 10 percent of the abilities we have, I think we will get the results that we will be looking for. As a group its better to not think that far ahead. We've just got to stay in the moment and think about one game", he added.

Saturday's game against Chennai Super Kings is a must-win encounter for Mumbai if they want to keep their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs.

So far, the Mumbai batsmen have struggled, except for Suryakumar Yadav. Both the skipper and Kieron Pollard have failed to fire in five of the six games.

Barring the match-winning knock of 94 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rohit failed to get past 20 runs in five innings. Not just the batsmen, but Mumbai bowlers have also let the team down.

The 20-year-old leggie Mayank Markande has been the find for Mumbai but has lacked support from his teammates.

