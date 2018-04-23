IPL 2018: Fans Vent Anger At Umpire Vineet Kulkarni After SunRisers Hyderabad's Loss To Chennai Super Kings

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) went down narrowly to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2018 match on Sunday with the win taking MS Dhoni's team to the top of the points table. However, things could have been very different for CSK had Shardul Thakur's waist-high no-ball been called by the on-field umpires in the 17th over. Kane Williamson was batting brilliantly when Thakur delivered a high full-toss in the second ball of the 17th over, however, umpire Vineet Kulkarni, standing at square leg, didn't call it a no-ball. Replays clearly showed that the delivery was well above the waist height. Yusuf Pathan still managed to hit the next ball for a six but the loss of a run and an extra ball proved decisive as SRH fell short by four runs in the end.