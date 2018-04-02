 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: England All-Rounder Tom Curran Replaces Mitchell Starc In Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

Updated: 02 April 2018 20:50 IST

England all-rounder Tom Curran was on Monday roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders as replacement for injured Australia pacer Mitchell Starc for IPL 2018.

Tom Curran has played 51 T20 matches taking 53 wickets at economy of 8.25. © AFP

England all-rounder Tom Curran was on Monday roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as replacement for injured Australia pacer Mitchell Starc for the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a statement from his county club Surrey said. Starc was roped in for a whopping sum of Rs 9.4 crore. Curran has played 51 T20 matches taking 53 wickets at an average of 27.16 and an economy of 8.25. He made his Test debut during the Ashes last December, and has played two Tests, eight One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and six Twenty20 Internationals for England.

"I'm thrilled and excited to be joining Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL," Curran was quoted as saying by the English county's website.

"I know from chatting to other players I can learn a lot from being in that environment, skills that I hope will benefit Surrey and my chances of representing England again this year and if selected, for next year's World Cup.

"I want to thank Alec Stewart and everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club for supporting my ambitions and allowing me this great opportunity. I can't wait to represent Surrey again when I return, hopefully with a few more tricks up my sleeve."

Stewart, the former England captain who is the director of cricket at Surrey, said: "Losing Tom to the IPL for the first part of the season is not ideal from a Surrey viewpoint but as a club we have a duty to help England and our players in achieving their goals and ambitions.

"The experience he will gain through playing in the IPL can only help develop his game which in turn will give England a greater chance of winning the 2019 World Cup.

"His absence from the Surrey team will allow other players on our staff to stand up, perform and grab their opportunity."

But the 28-year old was ruled out of the fourth Test against South Africa due to a tibial bone stress fracture in his right leg.

KKR take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to start their campaign at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

(With IANS inputs)

Kolkata Knight Riders Tom Curran Mitchell Starc Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
