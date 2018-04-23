IPL 2018: Despite Heroics, Jasprit Bumrah Faces Fans' Ire As Mumbai Indians Lose Another Last-Over Thriller

Jasprit Bumrah produced a brilliant 17th over that all but derailed Rajasthan Royals' chase against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday night. The right-arm pacer took two wickets and gave away just one run in his third over of the match that left the hosts needing 44 runs off the final three overs. However, Mumbai's hero soon turned villain as he was smashed for 18 runs off the penultimate over that brought Rajasthan back from the dead. Fans on Twitter were not amused, not because of the number of runs leaked by Bumrah but for the no-ball he bowled at a crucial juncture of the match. Rajasthan went on to win the match by three wickets and two balls to spare.

This is not the first time that Bumrah has bowled a no-ball that has ended up costing his team dear.

During the ICC Champions Trophy final on June 18, Bumrah got the better of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who edged a ball to Mahendra Singh Dhoni while batting on 3. The umpire checked for a no-ball and the replays showed that the bowler had overstepped his mark.

Zaman made full use of the opportunity as he went to score his maiden ODI century and was only dismissed after scoring 111 more runs. India lost the match by a massive 180-run margin.

On Sunday, Bumrah was again guilty of overstepping the mark. He was then hit for boundaries in the fourth and the final ball, leaving Rajasthan needing 10 off the final over.

Krishnappa Gowtham was the hero for Rajasthan as he blasted 33 not out off just 11 balls, including a six off the final over that got Rajasthan across the line with two balls to spare.

Incredibly, this was the fourth time that Mumbai have lost a last-over thriller this season. Their inability to close out matches means that they are now second from bottom, on same points as last-placed Delhi Daredevils.

After five matches, Mumbai have won just one match and will quickly need to regroup if they are to come even minutely close to defending their title.