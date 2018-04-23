 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Despite Heroics, Jasprit Bumrah Faces Fans' Ire As Mumbai Indians Lose Another Last-Over Thriller

Updated: 23 April 2018 10:55 IST

Jasprit Bumrah was smashed for 18 runs off the penultimate over of the match, leaving Rajasthan with 10 runs to get in the final over.

IPL 2018: Despite Heroics, Jasprit Bumrah Faces Fans
Jasprit Bumrah was guilty of bowling a no-ball in the penultimate over of the match. © BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah produced a brilliant 17th over that all but derailed Rajasthan Royals' chase against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday night. The right-arm pacer took two wickets and gave away just one run in his third over of the match that left the hosts needing 44 runs off the final three overs. However, Mumbai's hero soon turned villain as he was smashed for 18 runs off the penultimate over that brought Rajasthan back from the dead. Fans on Twitter were not amused, not because of the number of runs leaked by Bumrah but for the no-ball he bowled at a crucial juncture of the match. Rajasthan went on to win the match by three wickets and two balls to spare.

This is not the first time that Bumrah has bowled a no-ball that has ended up costing his team dear. 

During the ICC Champions Trophy final on June 18, Bumrah got the better of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who edged a ball to Mahendra Singh Dhoni while batting on 3. The umpire checked for a no-ball and the replays showed that the bowler had overstepped his mark.

Zaman made full use of the opportunity as he went to score his maiden ODI century and was only dismissed after scoring 111 more runs. India lost the match by a massive 180-run margin.

On Sunday, Bumrah was again guilty of overstepping the mark. He was then hit for boundaries in the fourth and the final ball, leaving Rajasthan needing 10 off the final over.

Krishnappa Gowtham was the hero for Rajasthan as he blasted 33 not out off just 11 balls, including a six off the final over that got Rajasthan across the line with two balls to spare.

Incredibly, this was the fourth time that Mumbai have lost a last-over thriller this season. Their inability to close out matches means that they are now second from bottom, on same points as last-placed Delhi Daredevils.

After five matches, Mumbai have won just one match and will quickly need to regroup if they are to come even minutely close to defending their title.

Comments
Topics : Jasprit Bumrah Krishnappa Gowtham Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Fans on Twitter troll Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah
  • Bumrah bowled a no-ball in the 19th over and gave away 18 runs
  • Mumbai lost to Rajasthan by three wickets
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Umesh Yadav Gets Out And Umpires Check For No Ball. Replay Places Batsman At Non-Striker
IPL 2018: Umesh Yadav Gets Out And Umpires Check For No Ball. Replay Places Batsman At Non-Striker's End
IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya
IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya's Freak Throw Leaves Ishan Kishan Badly Injured, Tenders Apology On Twitter
BCCI Player Contracts: Shikhar Dhawan Gets 1300 Per Cent Hike, Virat Kohli 250 Per Cent
BCCI Player Contracts: Shikhar Dhawan Gets 1300 Per Cent Hike, Virat Kohli 250 Per Cent
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
We Need To Use Jasprit Bumrah Wisely, Says MSK Prasad
We Need To Use Jasprit Bumrah Wisely, Says MSK Prasad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.