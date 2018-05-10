IPL Live Score, DD vs SRH: Disaster For DD As Iyer Fails To Make His Ground vs SRH

Comfortably placed atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to extend their five-match winning streak when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla here on Thursday. The Kane Williamson-led side have more or less assured themselves of a place in the play-off after winning eight of their 10 matches to pocket 16 points while Delhi's campaign has been lacklustre with just three wins from 10 outings. Out of the 11 times that these two teams have faced each other, SunRisers hold an edge having won on seven occasions as compared to Delhi's four victories. ( Live Scorecard )

In their last meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the SunRisers romped home by 7 wickets as Delhi once again squandered a great start to lose the plot in the dying stages. Delhi's woes this season has been compounded by an inconsistent opening partnership, despite teenager Prithvi Shaw going great guns blazing at the top. Besides Shaw, young skipper Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant form the backbone of Delhi's batting and would be hoping to put on another brave effort against the best bowling line-up this season.

IPL 2018 Live updates of Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad straight from Feroz Shah Kotla

20:51 IST: Delhi Daredevils 66/3 after 11 overs.

20:49 IST: Four! Kaul is definitely is not having a good night. He goes short and on the pads and Pant whips it away for a boundary.

20:47 IST: Six! Kaul bowls a shortish delivery around off, Harshal reads the ball early, gets into position and times the pull for a flat six.

20:40 IST: Strategic timeout -- Delhi Daredevils 48/3 after the ninth over.

20:35 IST: Shreyas Iyer Run Out!! Disaster for DD as they are losing control. Sandeep Sharma bowls a cutter, Pant looking to play the ball towards the mid-odd region, gets an inside edge and the ball rolls away to the left of the keeper. The keeper collect the ball and throws the ball at the non-striker's end where Sandeep Sharma collects to ball and takes off the bails in a flash. Sreyas Iyer, who wanted a run, was sent back by Pant.

20:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils 43/2 after seven overs.

15 runs off the 6th over

20:25 IST: Four! Hat-trick of boundaries for Rishbah Pant off Siddarth Kaul, the new bowler. The first ball that was short and had width was slapped through the covers. Kaul followed it up with a same delivery and the outcome was same as Pant cut the ball through the point for the second boundary. The third one was a bit unlucky as Pant threw his bat at the wide ball and edged it away past the keeper for a boundary.

20:21 IST: Delhi Daredevils 23/2 in 5 overs.

20:17 IST: OUT! Two-in-two for Shakib and Hyderabad are on top. This is a perfect delivery for a spinner, the ball pitches, spins away with bounce and takes a thin outside edge of the bat of Jason Roy, who was coming down the track to defend the ball. Delhi lose both their openers.

20:15 IST: OUT! Prithvi looking to dispatch Shakib for a maximum, mistimes the shot as the ball spins away from him and takes the toe-end of the bat and goes high. Shikhar Dhawan completes a simple catch. Shakib gives his side a breakthrough.

20:14 IST: Four! Prithvi dances down the wicket and picks Shakib Al Hasan on the bounce and slams him straight down the ground for a boundary.

20:12 IST: Delhi Daredevils 16/0 after the third over.

20:10 IST: Four! Fuller delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Roy stays back and launches him straight down the ground for a boundary. Smart cricketing from Jason Roy.

20:06 IST: Four! Jason Roy gets off the mark in style as he hits Sandeep Sharma on the up through the cover. The ball was in the air for a while but was quite wide of the fielder.

20:03 IST: Delhi Daredevils 3/0 after the first over.

20:00 IST: First ball-- Back of a length delivery from Bhuvneshwar to start the proceedings. The ball hits the deck and swings in to Prithvi, who gets an inside edge on to the pads.

19:59 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar opening the bowling for SunRisers Hyderabad.

19:58 IST: Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy opening the batting for Delhi Daredevils.

19:57 IST: Alright, game time. Both the teams are walking out in the middle. An important match to win to Delhi.

19:40 IST: Playing XI for both the teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami(w), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Liam Plunkett, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult

19:34 IST: Kane Williamson -- We would have batted first as well. Tough to predict the pitch and it looked dry, hopefully our bowlers can make some early inroads. (On the toss) Part and parcel of the game. Hard to control that, either you get to do it first or you don't. We chased last game. We can make improvements in all areas still, moving forward to the back half of the tournament. Don't want to get ahead of ourselves. Important to adapt to the surfaces we get. Just one change, Goswami comes in for Saha who is injured.

19:32 IST: Shreyas Iyer -- We would like to bat first. We've been really confident in the last few games. We've done well doing so in the last few games and the batsmen look confident. We have to stay calm and not worry too much about the results. The attitude and character that we show on the field will improve the team's bonding. We've three changes - Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Roy and Harshal Patel come in.

19:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils captain Shreyas Iyer wins toss, elects to bowl vs SunRisers Hyderabad.

19:25 IST: Pitch report -- Typical Delhi track. Looks a really good surface. Not a lot of grass, certainly a lot of bare patches. The average score here batting first has been about the 180-run mark. It's been a bit lesser this season although some huge scores have been chased down. Sides batting first have won the last six games here and it shall be interesting to see if the chasing team can buck the trend," says Matthew Hayden.

19:20 IST: The two teams are here for the clash ahead at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

19:15 IST: We are minutes away from the toss, stay tuned.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Delhi Daredevils and SunRisers Hyderabad straight from Delhi.

It would also be interesting to see whether Delhi still persists with Australian Glenn Maxwell, who had a torrid season so far. On the bowling front, New Zealander Trent Boult have led his resources well with the young Avesh Khan, Englishman Liam Plunkett and all-rounder Vijay Shankar while leg-spinner Amit Mishra have also been amongst the wickets. Coming to the SunRisers, its been their bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins -- Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan -- who have been instrumental in defending sub-150 scores.

The spinners have been well supported by the pace department led by fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Siddharth Kaul. Their batting mainly centres around the skipper -- Williamson -- who has repeatedly dug them out of troubled waters, scoring five half centuries so far in this season. The inconsistent top order comprising the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales and Manish Pandey need to shoulder the responsibility in case Williamson fails to deliver. Veteran Yusuf Pathan has of late found back his groove with his cameos lower down the order along side the left-hander Shakib and stumper Wriddhiman Saha. Come Thursday, it will be interesting to see if Delhi's batsmen can pass the stern test from the Sunrisers bowlers and halt their winning run.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T. Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jorda, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.