IPL Live Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians: DD Lose Shaw, Maxwell In Quick Succession vs MI

Back in their element at the business end of the tournament, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be firing on all cylinders against wooden spooners Delhi Daredevils in their bid to clinch a playoff berth in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Sunday. The cash-rich league is still alive and kicking with only Sunrisers Hyderabad (18 from 13 games) and Chennai Super Kings (16 from 13 games) having clinched playoff spots. Statistically, five teams save Daredevils are still in contention, with two playoff spots still up for grabs. In the mid-table clutter, Mumbai Indians are among the four teams who are at 12 points and fighting for a spot in the playoff. Mumbai Indians (NRR +0.384) will be praying for a favourable result for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last home match against KKR (14 points and NRR -0.091). A KKR win meant that only one slot is left during the final two encounter with an eye on run-rate. ( Play Fantasy cricket and win cash daily )

While Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in one of the two matches, Kings XI Punjab takes on Chennai Super Kings in the final round-robin match later in the evening at Pune. However, the performance in the past few matches is sure to have boosted the confidence of Rohit Sharma and his men. Mumbai had a topsy-turvy campaign so far after a series of defeats early in the tournament, they were able to string in the victories when it mattered most. However, Daredevils can be the banana peel and Mumbai Indians will be wary after CSK slipped in their penultimate game. For DD, there is nothing but pride at stake, which makes the young team dangerous oppositions. The last time the two teams faced off, it was DD won by seven wickets win in a last-over thriller. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians match, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

After 5 overs, DD are 39/2

16:23 IST: And that's the end of Maxwell's forgettable IPL is over. Maxwell tried to play it up and over Bumrah's head. But the ball sneaked in off a big inside edge to flatten the leg stump. This is the fourth time Bumrah has dismissed Maxwell.

16:20 IST: WICKET! Glenn Maxwell b Bumrah 22(18)

After 4 overs, DD are 33/1

16:15 IST: Sheer laziness from Prithvi Shaw. Very poor. He didn't even make an attempt to get back in.

Shaw is the 10th DD batsman to be run-out this IPL - most for any side

16:14 IST: WICKET! Prithvi Shaw run out (Hardik Pandya) 12(8)

After 3 overs, DD are 20/0

16:08 IST: Now Prithvi Shaw gets into the act, hits Jasprit Bumrah for a FOUR to the third man boundary.

Glenn Maxwell then finished the over in style, hitting Bumrah for a FOUR beating the short fine leg.

After 1 over, DD are 9/0

16:03 IST: The first FOUR for Delhi Daredevils comes off Glenn Maxwell's bat. The batsman swung the ball behind square on the leg side boundary.

16:00 IST: Glenn Maxwell and Prithvi Shaw to open for Delhi Daredevils. Krunal Pandya opens the attack for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Liam Plunkett, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult

15:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils opt to bat vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai's batsmen have been inconsistent so far with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring only 273 runs in this edition so far. It took a strokeful fifty from Kieron Pollard to help Mumbai post a competitive score against Punjab in their last match. Suryakumar Yadav (500 runs) has been among runs after being promoted as an opener while West Indian opener Evin Lewis (334) has had his moments on and off. Skipper Rohit's poor form is a big worry for Mumbai. Apart from his match-winning knock against RCB, Rohit has failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and MI need him to contribute big time, so that Pollard and the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal can provide the late charge if needed. Jasprit Bumrah's (16 wickets) sensational three-wicket haul in the last match will give him a lot of confidence apart from his consistent show in most death over situations.

Hardik (18 wickets and 233 runs) has been solid without being spectacular while Krunal (224 runs and 11 wickets) has again been impressive. For Delhi, it has been another forgettable season as they looked below par throughout the tournament. Despite having legendary Ricky Ponting on board as coach or handing the captaincy in the middle of the tournament to young Shreyas Iyer, they have once again brought up the rear. However, a break of five days seemed to fresh them as they outclassed formidable Chennai by 34 runs to restore some pride. Vijay Shankar and Harshal Patel helped Daredevils post 162 for five and then leg-spinners Amit Mishra (2/20) and young Sandeep Lamichhane (1/21) managed to restrict CSK to 128 for six and Iyer would expect a similar effort from his team.

The Teams (From):

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.