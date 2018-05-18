IPL Live Score, DD vs CSK: Trouble For DD As Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Depart vs CSK

With the playoff berth already in the bag, Chennai Super Kings take on a listless Delhi Daredevils in a rare dead rubber clash of the Indian Premier League on Friday. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led squad is eyeing the top spot on the IPL points table alongside SunRisers Hyderabad, whom they defeated comprehensively in their previous game. CSK have shown tremendous consistency this season after missing out the previous two seasons. They were solid against the table toppers Hyderabad, who boast of the best bowling attack in the tournament. ( Live Scorecard )

CSK have also adjusted well to their new home ground in Pune after their Chennai games were moved due to the Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson has worked brilliantly while chasing big totals as well as setting them. Rayudu, with 535 runs at 48.63 average, has been their standout player which was acknowledged by Dhoni after the opener smashed an unbeaten 100 against SunRisers.

21:38 IST: Six! Vijay Shankar gets in the action now. Slower back of a length ball from Bravo and Shankar lifts him for the second maximum of the over.

21:37 IST: Six! Bravo bowls right in Harshal Patel's slot and heaves the ball for a towering maximum. The ball landed in the third year.

21:29 IST: Four! Slower delivery on and around the middle stump, Harshal Patel leans in and flicks the ball with sheer power for a maximum towards the deep backward square leg.

21:28 IST: Delhi Daredevils 118/5 after 17 overs.

21:27 IST: Four! Shardul Thakur bowls short and Vijay Shankar pulls the ball with authority towards the cow corner for a much-needed maximum.

21:23 IST: Four! Short and wide from Ngidi, Harshal Patel stands tall and pummels the ball through the off-side for a boundary. The ball raced away to the boundary as it was struck forcefully.

21:18 IST: Delhi Daredevils 102/5 after 15 overs.

21:16 IST: Four! Shardul Thakur strays on the leg side and Vijay Shankar flicks it away for a boundary.

21:13 IST: Out!! Shardul Thakur gets his first wicket of the match. He fires in the short delivery, Abhishek Sharma hurries on the pull and sends the ball high up in the air and Harbhajan takes a good catch. Delhi are faltering now.

21:08 IST: OUT! Glenn Maxwell's poor run in the tournament continues. Trying to reverse Jadeja for a boundary, Maxwell misses the ball completely and the stumps are all over the place. Delhi Daredevils 94/4 in 13.5 overs.

20:58 IST: Ngidi has got Chennai Super Kings back in the game.

20:56 IST: OUT! Ngidi gets both the set batsmen in the same over. Pant was looking to pummel the half-volley on the leg-side, miscues as the ball takes an outside edge and flies to Bravo at the third-man. Delhi Daredevils 81/3 after 11 overs.

20:53 IST: OUT! Ngidi gets the breakthrough. He bowls a short of a length delivery, Iyer makes room to cut the ball, misses and the stumps are all over the place. Poor shot from Iyer.

20:49 IST: Six! Tossed up delivery from Harbhajan, Pant leans in and hits the ball straight towards the long-off boundary. Ngidi who was running towards the ball might've misjudged it as he had to take a few steps back but the ball flew over his head for another maximum.

20:48 IST: Four! Short and wide from Harbhajan and Pant says thank you. He rocks back and cust the ball for a boundary.

20:47 IST: Six! Harbhajan Singh to start things off after the break. Half-volley from Harbhajan gets dispatched rows back in the crowd. Welcome Harbhajan Singh.

20:44 IST: Strategic timeout -- Delhi Daredevils 60/1 after 9 overs.

20:38 IST: Dwayne Bravo introduced in the bowling attack. There is bit of partnership building between Pant and Iyer.

20:36 IST: Four! Harbhajan Singh, the new bowler in, is sent to boundary ropes. Short delivery is slammed away by Pant through the covers for a boundary.

20:33 IST: Four! Ravindra Jadeja provides a bit of width and length and Iyer cuts it away powerfully for a much-needed boundary. The ball pierced the gap at point ans short third perfectly.

20:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils 39/1 after 6 overs.

20:29 IST: Four! Short delivery from Shardul Thakur and Pant pulls the ball for a boundary. The quick outfield helped the ball on its way to the boundary ropes.

20:25 IST: Four! Bouncer from Chahar, Iyer waits and provides a ramp and the ball flies over the keeper for a boundary. Very smart from the DD captain.

20:24 IST: Four! Short and wide from Chahar, Iyer makes room and cuts the ball over the infield for a boundary towards backward point leg.

20:22 IST: Rishabh Pant, the new batsman in, has hurt himself while diving back to his crease in order to avoid a run-out. The physio is out there and Pant is receiving some treatment. However, had the ball hit the stumps, Pant would've departed.

20:18 IST: OUT! Prithvi was looking restless out in the middle and his misery has come to an end. He lifted the ball straight down the long-on for a maximum but the ball only reached the fielder at the boundary as the ball had taken the toe-end of the bat. Prithvi departs for 17. Delhi Daredevils 24/1 in 4.1 overs.

20:16 IST: Dropped! Prithvi looking to heave Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary, miscues and sends the ball towards the right of Shardul Thakur at mid-on. Thakur hurries on the catch and lets the ball out of his palm.

20:14 IST: Delhi Daredevils 18/0 after 3 overs.

20:11 IST: Six! Short length delivery on the leg side, Prithvi get son the shot quickly and the ball sails over the boundary ropes for the first maximum of then night.

20:08 IST: Ngidi concedes jst four runs in his first over. Brilliant way to start the night.

20:04 IST: Delhi Daredevils 5/0 after the 1st over.

20:03 IST: Four! Short delivery from Chahar and Prithvi stands tall and pulls the ball with authority for his first boundary of the night.

20:00 IST: First ball -- Chahar starts with a wide delivery down the leg side. Loosener to start with.

19:59 IST: Deepak Chahar opening the bowling for Chennai Super Kings.

19:58 IST: Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer opening the batting for Delhi Daredevils.

19:57 IST: Alright, it's game time. Umpires and both the teams are walking out to the middle.

19:40 IST: Playing XI for both the team -

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi

19:35 IST: Shreyas Iyer -- I'd have bowled first as well. They have a very experienced side as well. We have to come out and execute. Maxwell comes in place of Jason Roy and Avesh come in for Dala.

19:33 IST: MS Dhoni -- We'll bowl first. It's a difficult ground to contain. It's not very big. There are chances of the wicket deteriorating. That's a chance we have to take. It's important to learn from each game. Every game gives you an opportunity to improve. Lungi comes in for David Willey.

19:31 IST: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni wins toss, elects to bowl vs Delhi Daredevils

19:16 IST: We are minutes away from the toss, stay tuned.

19:05 IST: Chennai Super Kings en route Kotla

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings straight from Ferozshah Kotla.

The bowling has not stood out individually but has done the job as a unit. Shardul Thakur has been their leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps, followed by Dwayne Bravo, who has picked up nine. The experienced spin duo of Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja have been effective at keeping things tight.

CSK will get to fine-tune their game against Daredevils, a team which has been below par yet again. Getting the legendary Ricky Ponting on board as a coach and a change in captaincy in the middle of the tournament too has not helped the struggling side.

They have had the much-needed break of five days and will be fresh going into today's game. They are playing for pride and would like to be on the winning side in their remaining two games. The management handed out IPL debuts to Sandeep Lamichhane, Abhishek Sharma and Junior Dala in the previous game against RCB.