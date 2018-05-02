 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Death Bowling A Major Area Of Concern For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Says Mark Waugh

Updated: 02 May 2018 23:39 IST

RCB are currently on the fifth spot, having won three of their eight games and lost five in the tournament.

IPL 2018: Death Bowling A Major Area Of Concern For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Says Mark Waugh
RCB are currently fifth on points tally. © AFP

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh has attributed the poor performance of the Virat-Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to their death bowling. RCB are currently on the fifth spot, having won three of their eight games and lost five in the tournament. RCB on Tuesday defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 14 runs in Bengaluru. "Death bowling is a major area of concern for RCB currently as their bowlers are too expensive towards the end," Waugh was quoted as saying in a media release.

"They have had chances to win games but they just can"t find the right set of combination in the last couple of overs which is affecting the team's results," added Waugh, who played 128 Tests for Australia and scored 8,029 runs.

India and RCB pace spearhead Umesh Yadav conceded 59 runs in 4 overs against Rajasthan Royals " most by any bowler this season - while Kiwi Corey Anderson in the same game went for 58 runs in the 22 deliveries that he bowled in that match.

Comments
Topics : Virat Kohli Mark Waugh Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • RCB are currently on the fifth spot
  • RCB on Tuesday defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 14 runs
  • Umesh Yadav conceded 59 runs in 4 overs against Rajasthan Royals
Related Articles
Will Select Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft After Their Bans Are Over, Says Mark Waugh
Will Select Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft After Their Bans Are Over, Says Mark Waugh
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
After Dean Jones Becomes Afghanistan
After Dean Jones Becomes Afghanistan's Interim Head Coach, Mark Waugh Trolls Him Savagely
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Negativity With Bat Rubbing Off On Teammates, Says Mark Waugh
Mark Waugh Wants Peter Nevill to Bat Above Mitchell Marsh
Mark Waugh Wants Peter Nevill to Bat Above Mitchell Marsh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.