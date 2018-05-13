IPL: Fan Breaches Security To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet, Sneaks In A Selfie. Watch Video

MS Dhoni has been part of quite a few instances in IPL 2018 when a fan has broken through the security setup and encroached the playing area to touch the former India skipper's feet. On Saturday night, it was the turn of current India skipper Virat Kohli to get the same sort of reverence from a fan at the Feroz Shah Kotla during the IPL 2018 match between Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli, who hails from Delhi, smashed a brilliant 40-ball 70 to consign Delhi Daredevils to yet another defeat but that didn't deter the Kotla crowd from getting behind their home town hero.

There was massive support for Kohli, despite him playing for the opposition side. Many fans at Kotla were seen wearing a Virat Kohli RCB jersey. And while the Indian run-machine was going great guns, a fan ran on to the field and fell at Kohli's feet before being whisked away by the security personnel.

The enthusiastic fan even managed to sneak in a selfie with the Indian batting star.

Photo Credit: AFP

RCB's star duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers came to the party when their team needed them the most.

Another Rishabh Pant (61 off 34 balls) blitz and a 46-run cameo from IPL debutant Abhishek Sharma helped Delhi Daredevils post a competitive 181 for four.

RCB, needing a win to stay in contention for the playoffs, were given two early jolts in the chase with Moeen Ali (1) and Parthiv Patel (6) falling in the 2nd and 3rd over respectively.

Kohli and De Villiers took matters into their hands and shared a scintillating 118-run stand off just 64 balls to put RCB in the driver's seat in the chase.

Thanks to Kohli and De Villiers brilliant stand, RCB reached the target without much fuss with with five wickets in hand and an over to spare.

The much-needed win tonight was RCB's fourth in 11 games, keeping them in contention for a playoff spot. The loss for the hosts meant their campaign got worse as they registered their ninth defeat in 12 matches.