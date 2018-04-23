IPL Live Score, DD vs KXIP: Delhi Bowlers Restrict Punjab To 143/8

A fine bowling display by Delhi Daredevils (DD) helped them restrict Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to 143/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Monday. Liam Plunkett was the star bowler as he finished with bowling figures of 3/17 in his four overs. He took the important wicket of Lokesh Rahul (23), Mayank Agarwal (21) and Karun Nair (34). These three batsmen have been in good nick of late and they yet again played their part. Lack of partnerships for Kings XI Punjab hurt them as the Delhi bowlers were terrific throughout. Trent Boult (2/21) and Avesh Khan (2/36) also bowled well for Delhi. Punjab batsmen got off to starts but couldn't materialise and convert into big scores. Live Scorecard)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab match, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla ground, Delhi

21:40 IST: Kings XI Punjab 143/8 in 20 overs

21:40 IST: WICKET! Kings XI Punjab lose their 8th wicket as Andrew Tye departs for 6 runs vs Delhi | KXIP 143/8 in 20 overs

21:38 IST: Delhi bowlers have done a fantastic job today.

21:37 IST: WICKET! Kings XI Punjab lose their seventh wicket as R Ashwin departs for 6 runs vs Delhi. Boult takes his first wicket of the night, simple catch for Tewatia | KXIP 140/7 in 17.3 overs

21:35 IST: Final over. Trent Boult is the bowler for Delhi.

21:31 IST: Plunkett finishes his four overs. Terrific bowling display by him. 6 runs off his quota of four overs. Finishes with figures of 3/17. KXIP 139/6 in 19 overs

21:30 IST: Liam Plunkett bowls his last over. He has been superb today.

21:28 IST: FOUR! Leg bye. Punjab are desperate for runs here and it doesn't matter how they come.

21:26 IST: Kings XI Punjab lose their sixth wicket as David Miller departs for 26 runs vs Delhi | KXIP 127/6 in 17.3 overs

21:25 IST: FOUR! Outside edge. Runs matter now for Punjab. Miller appears to have did that on purpose. Good improvisation. KXIP 127/5

21:22 IST: Punjab skipper R Ashwin is the new man in.

21:20 IST: WICKET! Kings XI Punjab lose their fifth wicket as Karun Nair departs for 34 runs vs Delhi. Finally a catch is taken as Plunkett strikes for Delhi | KXIP 116/5 in 16.1 overs

21:18 IST: Liam Plunkett returns for Delhi with the ball.

21:15 IST: FOUR! 16 runs off it. Punjab badly needed this. Not well bowled by him. Nair hits a good shot. KXIP 116/4 after 16 overs

21:14 IST: SIX! Miller smashes it out of the park. Will Delhi rue those two drops. Its in the arc for him and its out of the park. KXIP 110/4

21:14 IST: WIDE! And also a run taken. The last two overs have been expensive for Delhi.

21:13 IST: DROPPED! Again. Prithvi Shaw this time. Amit Mishram is livid. That was an easy catch dropped. Miller survives.

21:11 IST: 100 up for Kings XI Punjab after 15 overs

21:10 IST: DROPPED! And there is an overthrow. Glenn Maxwell drops it. Miller survives. KXIP 97/4

21:07 IST: Rahul Tewatia is the new bowler in for Delhi.

21:05 IST: Good fielding at the boundary by Christian. A probable boundary saved.

21:00 IST: WICKET! Kings XI Punjab lose their fourth wicket as Yuvraj Singh departs for 14 runs vs Delhi | KXIP 85/4 in 12.4 overs

20:58 IST: FOUR! Inside edge for Yuvraj. Lucky escape for him. A good over so far for Punjab.

20:57 IST: FOUR! What a welcome for Avesh Khan by Nair. Pressure back on the bowler. In the gap and batsman hammers it over the mid off region for a boundary. A much-needed one for the batting side.

20:56 IST: Punjab's innings seems to be going no where. They need to start finding boundaries now. Only 4 runs off Mishra's over. KXIP 76/3 in 12 overs

20:53 IST: Mishra is turning the ball well. Yuvraj is unable to read the delivery.

20:52 IST: Glenn Maxwell comes in for Delhi. Yuvraj and Nair need to start getting the boundaries soon. Credit to Delhi bowlers for maintaining their line and length, giving no room to Punjab batsmen. KXIP 72/3

20:50 IST: Not a bad over by Amit Mishra. Delhi have been brilliant with the ball. They have restricted the Punjab batsmen to 68 runs in ten overs. KXIP 68/3 in 10 overs

20:48 IST: Amit Mishra comes into attack. Gets the movement right in his first three deliveries.

20:43 IST: A brilliant over by Christian. He has been mixing up the base and length of his deliveries. 2 runs off it. Strategic time out taken after 9 overs. KXIP 63/3 in 9 overs

20:37 IST: OUT! Kings XI Punjab lose their third wicket as Mayank Agarwal departs for 21 runs vs Delhi. Plunkett castles Mayank Agarwal. Yuvraj Singh is the new batsman for Punjab. | KXIP 60/3 in 7.3 overs

20:35 IST: Ball goes fine. Well done by the fielder. Only a single run for Nair.

20:34 IST: FOUR! Gets it through the fielder in the off side. Karun gets his boundary. The third man was in the circle. The bowler is not at all happy. KXIP 59/2 in 7 overs

20:31 IST: Dan Christian is the new bowler for Delhi.

20:30 IST: Both Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair have been impressive so far. They need to continue their good form. 50 up for Kings XI Punjab for the loss of two wickets. KXIP 51/2 in 6 overs

20:27 IST: FOUR! What a shot by Karun Nair. A beautiful off drive. Impeccable timing by him. Not a good start for Avesh.

20:22 IST: WICKET! Kings XI Punjab lose their second wicket as KL Rahul departs for 23 runs vs Delhi. Avesh Khan grabs an outstanding catch. Liam Plunkett strikes in his first over.| KXIP 42/2 in 4.3 overs

20:20 IST: FOUR! Rahul strikes it well enough over the bowler's head for a boundary.

20:18 IST: FOUR! What a shot. Mayank is turning it on the bowling side. Just opens the face of the bat and Mayank guides it through the off side boundary. KXIP 37/1 in 4 overs

20:17 IST: SIX! Rahul uses the pace of the bowler in the short leg boundary. Hits it clean off Avesh's delivery. Short boundary and he flicks it.

20:15 IST: 14 runs off it. Expensive one for Boult and a good one for the batting side. KXIP 25/1 in 3 overs

20:14 IST: FOUR! Comes off the bottom of the bat. Through the line and Mayank smashes it to the boundary.

20:12 IST: Mayank Agarwal hits back-to-back boundaries off Boult's deliveries. Good-looking shots for the in-form batsman. KXIP 20/1 in 2.3 overs

20:10 IST: FOUR! Ball races towards the fine leg region for a four. A good over marred by a last-ball boundary. KXIP 11/1 in 2 overs

20:10 IST: OUT! Avesh Khan strikes in his first over. Deceives Finch with the short one and a simple catch for Shreyas Iyer. Superb stuff by the pacer. Wonderful seam position for him in this over.

20:07 IST: Single towards the third man for a single.

20:06 IST: Straight up. Not timed well to reach the fielder. Back of a good length and Rahul survives.

20:05 IST: Avesh Khan is the new bowler for Delhi.

20:04 IST: Finch finds the gap. Quick outfield. Two runs for him. Slightly outside off stump, gets in the gap. A good first over Boult. KXIP 5/0 in 1 over

20:01 IST: A good first delivery by Boult. Right into the middle stump and equally well defended by Rahul. Trouble at the non-striker's end in the second ball but Rahul is safely back into the crease.

20:00 IST: Lokesh Rahul and Aaron Finch are the two openers for Kings XI Punjab. Trent Boult begins proceedings for Delhi with the ball.

19:50 IST: There are five changes in the Delhi's team.

19:45 IST: Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Aaron Finch, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Shahbaz Nadeem, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult

19:35 IST: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and have opted to field

18:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the 22nd match between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab.

They were done in by the versatile AB de Villiers' smashing knock last night and up next at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Daredevils will be up against the destructive Gayle, who has made a statement with two fifties and century, scoring those runs in his trademark style.

Thanks to Gayle's belligerence, Kings XI Punjab are firmly placed at the top of the order with four victories and a solitary defeat.

Given the form they have shown in the previous encounters, Kings XI Punjab will fancy their chances to continue the momentum against an embattled Delhi Daredevils outfit.

Royal Challengers Bangalore chasing down a target of 175 with two overs to spare, is more of a reflection of Daredevils' poor team selection rather than helplessness.

To start with, they lost to Kings XI Punjab in their away game, were then subjected to a humiliating defeat by Kolkata Knight Riders, emerged second best against Rajasthan Royals under the Duckworth/Lewis method and faced another reverse at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Delhi Daredevils' only victory has come against Mumbai Indians when English opener Jason Roy and the dynamic Rishabh Pant fired.

In fact, wicketkeeper Pant has been their best batsman this season with 223 runs from five games.

Returning to his home city franchise, skipper Gautam Gambhir would look to get his scoring touch back, after a hugely successful stint at Kolkata Knight Riders.

So is the case with the big-hitting Australian Glenn Maxwell, while Shreyas Iyer, who scored a brisk half-century against RCB, would look to continue in same vein.

Delhi's bowling has been an issue with Mohammed Shami off colour.

Trent Boult had decent figures in all the matches but likes of Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami have flattered to deceive.

The logic of playing Vijay Shankar is still not clear as the team management is not able to send him up the order for lack of power in his shots. Even more baffling is the fact that he has not been called upon to bowl in four of the five games.

The task is certainly going to be difficult when up against Gayle and Co, with the Jamaican forming a deadly opening combination with KL Rahul.

India discard Yuvraj Singh would hope to get some runs under his bat, too, even as KL Rahul is asserting himself as a potent opener in shortest format with two brisk half centuries.

And how can one discount the presence of Aaron Finch, who has the ability to destroy any bowling attack on his day.

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Mohit Sharma, lend depth to the line-up, while the likes of Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye and Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bowling responsibility.

Teams (from):

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Manjot Kalra,

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle.