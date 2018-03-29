IPL 2018: Dates Changed For Royal Challengers Bangalore And Delhi Daredevils Home Games

The dates of the home games between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been changed in view of the Karnataka Assembly election date. "Match No.19 to be played in New Delhi on April 21 between the two sides will now be a home game of southern franchise. Match No.45 to be played in Bengaluru on May 12 between the two will now be a home game of the national capital franchise. The Karnataka Assembly election will be single-phase polling to be held on May 12. The results will be announced on May 15.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab had cited logistical difficulties on Tuesday while announcing a change in their IPL home schedule with the first three matches now shifted to the Mohali stadium here before capping it off with four matches at Indore. The side was originally slated to play their initial matches at Indore but logistical difficulties forced a change in the calendar, according to a statement from the franchise. "It is unfortunate that the dates had to be shuffled so late in the day," Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon had said.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings in the IPL season 11 opener at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. The 11th edition of the world's most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be played at nine venues across 51 days.

The upcoming edition will feature 12 matches that will be played at 4:00 PM IST and 48 matches will start at 8:00 PM IST.