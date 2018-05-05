 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Ravindra Jadeja Decides Not To Celebrate Virat Kohli's Wicket, Twitter Brutally Trolls Him

Updated: 05 May 2018 18:44 IST

"It was my first ball and I was not ready to celebrate. Virat's wicket is always a huge wicket, I was thinking I got a good wicket," said Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja after taking Virat Kohli's wicket in the IPL 2018 match © Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja hasn't had a good run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) so far but such is his demeanour that he doesn't stay away from the headlines. The other day, he dropped two back-to-back catches at mid-off against Kolkata Knight Riders that proved crucial in the end as Sunil Narine went on to score 32 for his team. On Friday, Jadeja clean-bowled Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on the very first ball he bowled but decided not to celebrate the dismissal. After the wicket, Kohli gave him a nasty stare and Jadeja, who is known for wild celebrations, didn't react at all.

Twitter was quick to notice this and trolled Jadeja brutally for not celebrating, with Indian Premier League and ICC too joining in the fun.

"It was my first ball and I was not ready to celebrate. Virat's wicket is always a huge wicket, I was thinking I got a good wicket," said  Jadeja when asked about the incident.

CSK produced a magnificent bowling performance as they restricted RCB to a meagre 127/9 in 20 overs at the MCS stadium, Pune on Saturday afternoon. MS Dhoni winning the toss, put RCB to bat as the home team bowlers ran through the famed RCB batting line-up quickly to gain an upper hand in the game early. Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were dismissed cheaply while Parthiv Patel was the sole fighter who scored a brilliant 53. Chennai spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh -- shared five wickets between them as they spun a web around the visitors.

However, Tim Southee provided a final flourish in the dying moments of the game to help his team cross the three-figure back. Apart from this, he strung together a 34-run partnership in the end with Mohammed Siraj. For Chennai, Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with the figures of 3/18 in his stipulated overs.

