IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face the herculean task of stopping a star-studded Chennai Super Kings to seal a playoff berth when the two sides face-off in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) league game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday. Apart from Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) also share 12 points each and with a sole match remaining for them, any of the four could make to the final four . With the race for the playoffs becoming an interesting scenario, Punjab will have to register a win with a huge margin as their net run-rate reads a poor -0.490. The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side kicked-off the 2018 season on a decent note, winning five of their first six games but faltered in the business end of the league. Barring opener KL Rahul, who has 652 runs from 13 innings, Punjab have failed to click as a unit.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match will be played on May 20, 2018.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

How do I watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match live?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match will be telecast live on the Star Network.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match start?

The live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match online?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.