Indian Premier League 2018

Watch: Chris Gayle Lends His Dance Moves To Shikhar Dhawan

Updated: 29 May 2018 12:58 IST

Chris Gayle was the second highest run-getter for Kings XI Punjab this season.

Chris Gayle scored 368 runs in 11 matches at an average of 40.88 in IPL 2018. © BCCI

No team moved a muscle when Chris Gayle's name was called by auctioneer Richard Medley on two occasions at the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction. Eventually, it was Kings XI Punjab that snapped up the big-hitting Jamaican at the last moment for his base price of Rs. 2 crore. 'Universe Boss' Gayle didn't disappoint his fans and entertained them with his typical hard-hitting batting in the recently-concluded IPL 2018. Gayle was the second highest run-getter for Kings XI Punjab this season. Gayle on Monday was seen teaching some dance moves to SunRisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan during an award function.

In reply, Dhawan also asked Gayle to imitate his typical 'Jatt Ji Style' celebration.

Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle signed off the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season on a high.

Gayle scored 368 runs in 11 matches at an average of 40.88, including 1 century and three half-centuries.

Dhawan played 16 matches in the tournament for SunRisers Hyderabad, who lost the final to Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets.

The southpaw scored 497 runs at an average of 38.23, including four half-centuries.

Chennai Super Kings lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Following the loss, SRH opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to thank the fans and promised to return stronger next year.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. We might have lost the match, but we haven't lost our spirit. We will be back next year, stronger and more determined. A big Thank You to all the fans for the tremendous love and support you showed throughout the season," Dhawan Tweeted.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2018 Shikhar Dhawan Chris Gayle Cricket
Highlights
  • KXIP bought Gayle for his base price of Rs. 2 crore
  • The 'Universe Boss' Gayle didn't disappoint his fans
  • Gayle was the second highest run-getter for Kings XI Punjab this season
