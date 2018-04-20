IPL 2018: Chris Gayle Dedicates His Century To Daughter

 
Chris Gayle scored the first century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 vs SunRisers Hyderabad.

Chris Gayle celebrates after scoring a century vs SunRisers Hyderabad at Mohali. © AFP

Chris Gayle proved his critics wrong as he scored a majestic century at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday night. Gayle's 63-ball 104 enabled his team to post a competitive total of 193/3 on board and in reply, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bowlers restricted the visitors to 178/4 in 20 overs. After his century, while the 38-year-old maintained that he was glad to get a century, he went a step further and dedicated the ton to daughter Kris-Allyna Gayle as she celebrates her second birthday on Friday.

"This hundred is dedicated to my daughter. Tomorrow is her birthday," Gayle had said after his whirlwind innings.

The West Indies superstar also uploaded a video on Instagram to wish Kris-Allyna happy birthday. The video is captioned as, "Happy birthday my love @krisallyna333 - 2nd birthday in India Daddy wish you many more."

 

Happy birthday my love @krisallyna333 - 2nd birthday in India Daddy wish you many more

A post shared by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on

Gayle, who was the adjudged as the man of the match, in a post-match conference said, "I'm always determined. I always give it my all for whatever franchise I represent. I'm a 100 percent. Like I said, it's a new franchise. A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove - he didn't get selected or wasn't picked early in the auction. I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me. This is a brilliant start."

Talking about how he will celebrate his century and his team's win, the left-handed batsman said, "I'm not really here to prove it to anyone. I've done it all before. Been there, done that. Just here to put some respect on the name. Tomorrow's my daughter's birthday, so going to spend some time with her and enjoy this win. Don't forget the name."

