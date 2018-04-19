IPL 2018: Chris Gayle Storms To Sixth Indian Premier League Century, The Maximum By Any Batsman

Chris Gayle once again showed why he is one of the most feared batsmen in international cricket as he hammered the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling to pulp, scoring the first century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and the fifth of his IPL career, the highest by any batsman in the 11 seasons of the tournament. Gayle, who was purchased almost as an afterthought by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), has delivered in no uncertain terms as he clattered 11 sixes and a fours to reach his century. The sheer power and timing of the shots made the big IS Bindra Stadium ground look like a club ground. The 'Universe Boss' was unstoppable as he destroyed the much-vaunted SRH bowling.