IPL Live Score, CSK vs SRH: Dhawan, Williamson Drive SRH Forward vs CSK

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperate to return to winning ways when they face table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune on Sunday. Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, are yet to qualify for the playoffs as the yellow brigade suffered a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter on Friday. Hyderabad, on the other hand, has already sealed a playoff berth and will be eyeing another win to consolidate their position. On Friday, a combined batting effort by Suresh Raina, skipper M.S. Dhoni and opener Shane Watson helped Chennai post a fighting total of 176 against Rajasthan. However, the bowlers let them down as Chennai failed to defend a good total. (LIVE SCORECARD)

16:58 IST: SIX! Watson to Williamson and an impressive shot. How well was this timed! Length ball on middle and leg, Williamson pulls it over square leg for a well-timed six.

16:55 IST: SIX! A massive six by Dhawan over long on. Jadeja is getting hammered now. SRH 75/1 in 11 overs

16:54 IST: FOUR! Jadeja to Dhawan and the batsman hits a four. A good length delivery around off, Dhawan is quick to camp back and punch it away.

16:51 IST: On a fuller length outside off, Kane makes a bit of room and lofts it over the point region. Gets a single for doing so. SRH 62/1 in 10 overs

16:47 IST: FOUR! A boundary for Williamson. Wayward delivery for Bravo. No stopping that. A much-needed boundary for SRH. SRH 51/1 in 9 overs

16:43 IST: STRATEGIC TIME OUT

16:40 IST: This pitch is offering a lot to the quick bowlers. Shane Watson is getting good movement. Bowls a fullish delivery which swings away after hitting the deck. Williamson goes for the drive without covering the line of it and he misses it.

16:36 IST: FOUR! Classical cover drive by Dhawan. He is taking control now. A beautiful-looking shot. SRH 46/1 in 7.4 overs

16:34 IST: Dhawan drops it with soft hands towards the mid-wicket region. They take a single and think about the second run but Dhoni attacks the ball and prevents them from taking an extra run.

16:31 IST: FOUR! Waits for the ball and Dhawan pummels it over Bhajji's head for a maximum.

16:30 IST: 500 runs for Williamson in this season of IPL. He has been phenomenal so far.

16:30 IST: Harbhajan Singh is the new bowler for Chennai.

16:28 IST: A superb bowling display by Chennai in restricting SRH to 29/1 after 6 overs in the powerplay.

16:22 IST: FOUR! Super shot! A confident boos tin strike from SRH skipper Kane Williamson! He gets a short delivery and he gets right on top of it. Rolls his fingers and pulls it beautifully to the mid-wicket boundary. SRH 24/1 in 5 overs

16:16 IST: OUT! Little bit of swing and Chahar gets his man. Hales departs for 2 runs off 9 balls. SRH lose their first wicket. Superb swinging delivery by Chahar. A good catch by Suresh Raina. SRH 18/1 in 3.3 overs

16:12 IST: FOUR! Dhawan pulls it over the mid on region. Across seamer by Willey. A good shot by the left-hander. Back-to-back fours for him now. This time there was width on offer and he drives it perfectly. SRH 16/0 in 3 overs

16:09 IST: Another good over for Chennai. Only 5 runs off it. SRH 6/0 in 2 overs

16:05 IST: FOUR! A fortunate boundary for Dhawan. A little bit of swing early on for Shardul Thakur. Inside edge and the ball races for a four.

16:04 IST: Excellent first over by Chahar. Superb yorker to end the over. SRH 1/0 in 1 over

16:01 IST: Gentle start from Deepak, on a good length around the middle and leg stump line. Dhawan tucks it square on the leg side. Single taken. Dhawan opens his account. Punches it for a single.

16:00 IST: Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan are the two openers for SunRisers Hyderabad while Deepak Chahar begins the proceedings with the ball.

15:35 IST: SunRisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Shreevats Goswami(w), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

15:33 IST: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, David Willey, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

15:30 IST: TOSS! Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni wins toss, elects to bowl against SunRisers Hyderabad.

15:17 IST: We are moments away from the toss.

15:02 IST: TRIVIA! CSK beat SRH in their reverse fixture earlier.

14:52 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 46th match between Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad.

So far, batsmen are the major reason behind Chennai's success as they have been in top form this season, however, death-over bowling still remains a concern.

Most of the batsmen -- Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, M.A. Dhoni and Suresh Raina -- have contributed whenever the team needed. Rayudu has batted well both as an opener and at number four, amassing 435 runs from 11 innings. With 393 runs from 10 innings, Dhoni has also shown glimpses of the past. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who struggled in the first half of the league, emerged with a match-winning figure of 3/18 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

While Thakur, who had impressive figures of 1/22 in his four overs against Rajasthan, is set to feature in the playing XI against Hyderabad, Willey's inclusion look difficult as the English pacer leaked 47 runs bagging a wicket. Death over bowling will be the biggest concern for the Chennai team management as their opponents on Sunday are well capable of chasing or putting big totals on board, a thing which they have shown in past. On the other hand, another win for Hyderabad will hand them their seventh consecutive victory this season.

The Kane Williamson-led side is currently in red-hot form. In their last encounter, Hyderabad hammered Delhi Daredevils by nine wickets while chasing a massive total of 188 runs. The orange army is capable of putting huge totals as well as defending low scores. Overall, its Hyderabad's bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins -- Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan -- who have been instrumental till now.

The spinners have been well supported by the pace department led by fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Siddharth Kaul. Their batting mainly centres around the skipper -- Williamson -- who has repeatedly dug them out of troubled waters, scoring six half-centuries so far in this season.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who struggled for runs earlier, got back his touch against Delhi, smashing a 50-ball unbeaten 92, laced with nine fours and four sixes. However, Alex Hales and Manish Pandey need to shoulder the responsibility in case Williamson fails to deliver. Come Sunday, it could be another edge of the seat match for fans when the top two teams of the cash-rich league square-off in a crucial tie.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni(Captain/Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

SunRisers Hyderabad - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales

(With PTI Inputs)