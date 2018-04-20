 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Score CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings Eyeing Win Against Rajasthan Royals At Their New Home

Updated: 20 April 2018 19:03 IST

IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings eyeing win at their new home.

IPL Live Score CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings Eyeing Win Against Rajasthan Royals At Their New Home
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live: CSK eye win at new home. © BCCI

After losing their previous Indian Premier League (IPL) clash by a whisker, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to start off with a win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their new home ground -- the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium. CSK were forced to move out of their original home venue in Chennai amid political unrest over the Cauvery water-sharing issue. Both the teams, who have returned to the league after serving two year bans following the spot-fixing scandal, will face each other for the first time in the ongoing edition. While Chennai lost their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 4 runs in Mohali, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. With two wins and two defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with four points, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai also have an equal number of points after two wins from three matches and are at the fourth position. Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Later, Kolkata outclassed them by seven wickets. With 185 runs from four games, Sanju Samson has been the most impressive batsman for Rajasthan while skipper Rahane has amassed 130 runs. Rajasthan's bowlers -- K. Gowtham and Ben Laughlin -- have performed well while leggie Shreays Gopal has also been economical. However, all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was bought for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore, has failed to fire till now. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

18:59 IST: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane on playing in Pune again.

18:58 IST: The stage is set.

18:56 IST: Ravindra Jadeja is excited about the game.

18:55 IST: Murali Vijay's message ahead of CSK vs RR clash.

18:52 IST: Fans have arrived to cheer for their favourite teams.

18:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, two-time champions Chennai had a great start to their campaign with back-to-back wins against defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. It was Dwayne Bravo's 30-ball 68 against Mumbai which helped Chennai register their first win and later, Sam Billings' 23-ball 56 guided them home against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring match. In their last match against Kings XI Punjab, Ambati Rayudu (49) and Dhoni (79) almost handed Chennai a hat-trick of wins but they fell short by four runs. In the bowling department, Shane Watson has been impressive with five wickets from three games while Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir have three wickets each from as many games. It will also be Chennai's first game at Pune, which is now their new home for this year's edition of the cash-rich league, and the two-time champions will be keen to regain lost momentum.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals MS Dhoni Ajinkya Rahane Ravindra Jadeja Suresh Raina Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Kings XI Punjab Beat Hyderabad By 15 Runs
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Kings XI Punjab Beat Hyderabad By 15 Runs
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs SRH: Punjab Beat Hyderabad By 15 Runs
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs SRH: Punjab Beat Hyderabad By 15 Runs
IPL Highlights, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana Power KKR To 7-Wicket Win Over RR
IPL Highlights, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana Power KKR To 7-Wicket Win Over RR
IPL Highlights, RR vs KKR: Uthappa, Rana Shine As KKR Register Third Win Of Season vs RR
IPL Highlights, RR vs KKR: Uthappa, Rana Shine As KKR Register Third Win Of Season vs RR
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.