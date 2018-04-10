IPL 2018, Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: CSK Aim To Continue Winning Run vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings will aim to dominate Kolkata Knight Riders in the presence of die-hard fans when they play their first IPL home game in two years. Back with a bang with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings will look to improve further. For the legion of CSK fans, it will be a homecoming like no other as the 'Men in Yellow' will play at M A Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since May 2015. Their loyal supporters also turned up in huge numbers to watch them train. Away from the field, there has been opposition by political groups to conduct IPL games in the city as they demand formation of Cauvery Management Board and threaten to disrupt proceedings. CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, however, said the home matches will go on as per schedule. (LIVE SCORE)
IPL 2018 Live Updates Of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
19:33 IST: Toss time
19:27 IST: There is a little bit of grass on the pitch. Kevin Pietersen says the team winning the toss will look to chase on this pitch.
19:07 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of IPL's fifth match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Pitted against defending champions MI, CSK looked down and out before Dwayne Bravo's heroics helped the team pull off a stunning heist. Barring Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu, the rest of the batting failed to get going and skipper MS Dhoni will hope for a quick turnaround. Back in their den, the CSK players will aim to get going in front of an adoring crowd. The home favourite Dhoni will be expected to lead from the front while Suresh Raina would love to shake off the failure in the MI game. Jadhav suffered a hamstring pull during the opening game and has been ruled out of IPL 2018.