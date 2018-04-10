 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: CSK Aim To Continue Winning Run vs KKR

Updated: 10 April 2018 19:32 IST

IPL, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Chennai will want to continue their winning start

IPL 2018, Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: CSK Aim To Continue Winning Run vs KKR
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: CSK look to continue winning streak vs KKR © BCCI

Chennai Super Kings will aim to dominate Kolkata Knight Riders in the presence of die-hard fans when they play their first IPL home game in two years. Back with a bang with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings will look to improve further. For the legion of CSK fans, it will be a homecoming like no other as the 'Men in Yellow' will play at M A Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since May 2015. Their loyal supporters also turned up in huge numbers to watch them train. Away from the field, there has been opposition by political groups to conduct IPL games in the city as they demand formation of Cauvery Management Board and threaten to disrupt proceedings. CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, however, said the home matches will go on as per schedule. (LIVE SCORE)

IPL 2018 Live Updates Of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

19:33 IST: Toss time

19:27 IST: There is a little bit of grass on the pitch. Kevin Pietersen says the team winning the toss will look to chase on this pitch.

19:07 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of IPL's fifth match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. 

Pitted against defending champions MI, CSK looked down and out before Dwayne Bravo's heroics helped the team pull off a stunning heist. Barring Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu, the rest of the batting failed to get going and skipper MS Dhoni will hope for a quick turnaround. Back in their den, the CSK players will aim to get going in front of an adoring crowd. The home favourite Dhoni will be expected to lead from the front while Suresh Raina would love to shake off the failure in the MI game. Jadhav suffered a hamstring pull during the opening game and has been ruled out of IPL 2018.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders MS Dhoni Ajinkya Rahane Indian Premier League 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 5 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH vs RR, IPL Highlights: Dhawan, Williamson Guide Hyderabad To 9-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan
SRH vs RR, IPL Highlights: Dhawan, Williamson Guide Hyderabad To 9-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan
IPL Highlights, SRH vs RR: Dhawan, Williamson Guide SRH To 9-Wicket Win Over RR
IPL Highlights, SRH vs RR: Dhawan, Williamson Guide SRH To 9-Wicket Win Over RR
CWG 2018 Gold Coast, Day 5, Highlights: India Remains At Third Spot With 10 Gold, 4 Silver and 5 Bronze Medals
CWG 2018 Gold Coast, Day 5, Highlights: India Remains At Third Spot With 10 Gold, 4 Silver and 5 Bronze Medals
IPL 2018, Highlights KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 4 Wickets
IPL 2018, Highlights KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 4 Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.