IPL Live Score, CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Aim To Go Top Of Points Table vs Punjab

Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face the herculean task of stopping a star-studded Chennai Super Kings to seal a play-off berth when the two sides face-off in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) league match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday. With the race for the play-offs becoming an interesting scenario, Punjab will have to register a win with a huge margin as their net run-rate reads a poor -0.490. Kings XI Punjab kicked-off the 2018 season on a decent note, winning five of their first six games but faulted in the business end of the league. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Barring opener KL Rahul, who has 652 runs from 13 innings, Punjab have failed to click as a unit. Chris Gayle, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss', came out with some impressive knocks in the first half of the season but failed to maintain his form. Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Marcus Stonis, Mayank Agarwal and Yuvraj Singh have failed to score so far. In the bowling department, Andrew Tye has single-handedly led the pace attack with 24 wickets from 13 games and is currently the leading wicket taker in the league. (Play Fantasy cricket and win cash daily)

For Chennai, Ambati Rayadu has been brilliant so far, delivering on most occasions. He has been amongst the runs nd has received good support from his partner Shane Watson. Playing 13 innings, Rayudu has 585 runs while the Australian all-rounder has gathered 438 runs.

Skipper Dhoni (430 runs), has once again silenced his critics while Suresh Raina, who failed with the bat against Delhi, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja will also need to come good with the bat on Sunday.