IPL Live Score, CSK vs DD: Watson, Du Plessis Give CSK Solid Start vs Delhi

The newly-crowned Shreyas Iyer revived Delhi Daredevils' stuttering campaign with a massive win against a formidable Kolkata Knight Riders and now will take on Chennai Super Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Pune on Monday. While Delhi would fight for survival , CSK would be equally keen to get back to winning ways after losing by eight wickets to Mumbai Indians in their adopted home ground on Saturday. The Daredevils, who were struggling with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, found the elusive winning formula in their previous game when they comprehensively defeated KKR by 55 runs. Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi, now at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of seven games, however need to continue their winning spree to keep themselves in the hunt for the play-offs. ( Live Scorecard )

CSK, on the other hand, are second on the points table but their confidence suffered a blow on Saturday against another struggling outfit Mumbai Indians. It would still be an uphill ask for the Daredevils to beat CSK at their adopted home - the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium but they cannot afford to lose. Among other things, the Delhi outfit would hope that skipper Iyer continues to lead from the front as he did with a match-winning 93 against KKR.

IPL 2018 Live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match, straight from the MCA stadium, Pune

20:45 IST: Chennai Super Kings 96/0 (Watson 64*, Du Plessis 30*) vs Delhi Daredevils.

20:41 IST: Six! Watson is looking ominous today. Waits in the crease for the length ball, gets underneath and clobbers the ball for a towering maximum.

20:40 IST: Six! Shane Watson pulls the short Rahul Tewatia ball into the stands to bring up his fifty real quick. Chennai 82/0 in 8.1 overs.

20:38 IST: Amit Mishra resumed the bowling after the break and conceded just five runs.

20:33 IST: Strategic timeout -- Chennai Super Kings 71/0 (Watson 45*, Du Plessis 25*) vs Delhi Daredevils.

20:32 IST: Six! Plunkett to Watson, SIX, strays on to the pads and clipped away over fine leg. Fifth six for Watson. This ball is flying off the bat. Poor bowling from Plunkett.

20:31 IST: Six! Plunkett goes full, Watson clears his front leg, frees his arm and smokes him straight down the ground for a maximum.

20:30 IST: Chennai Super Kings 56/0 after the six overs.

20:28 IST: Four! Avesh Khan bowls on the pads, Du Plessis shuffles and rolls his wrist to guide the ball past the short fine for a boundary.

20:26 IST: Six! Avesh Khan bangs the ball in short, Watson pulls, gets a thick edge, the ball goes high up in the air and the fielder at the boundary kept on looking as the ball sailed over his head. Brute power from Watson on that shot.

20:23 IST: Six! This is a big over for CSK. This time Du Plessis gets into the act. He shuffles and gets the ball over fine leg for a maximum. CSK is off to a flier now.

20:21 IST: Six! Plunkett angles the ball into Watson and he flicks the ball into the audience for the second maximum of the over.

20:20 IST: Six! Liam Plunkett, the new bowler in, gets welcomed with a maximum. Watson does not miss out on the short delivery as he pulls Plunkett for a maximum.

20:17 IST: Four! Faf du Plessis makes room for himself, Rahul Tewatia, the new bowler in, follows him and du Plessis lifts him over covers for a boundary. Smartly played.

20:14 IST: Chennai Super Kings 16/0 after the third over.

20:12 IST: Four! Short and wide from Boult, Watson opens the face of the bat and guides the ball past the man at point for a boundary. Effortless.

20:11 IST: Four! Short and wide from Boult, Du Plessis throws his hand at the ball, gets a thick edge and the ball rolls away for a boundary. Avesh Khan at the third-man boundary could not save the boundary.

20:09 IST: Avesh Khan bowls his first over magnificently, concedes just one run.

20:05 IST: Chennai Super Kings 6/0 after the first over.

20:02 IST: Four! Trent Boult bowls on the pads, this time Watson connects and the ball races away to the deep mid-wicket boundary. Great way to counter the early scare.

20:00 IST: First ball -- Trent Boult bowls a cracker. Swinging in delivery from Boult first up, Watson looking to work the ball around, misses and gets rapped on the pads. Huge appeal for LBW gets turned down by the umpire. Delhi take the review and the TV umpire stays with the original decision. WATSON SURVIVES.

19:59 IST: Trent Boult is opening the bowling for Delhi Daredevils.

19:58 IST: Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis opening the batting for Chennai Super Kings.

19:57 IST: Alright, game time. Players and umpires are walking out to the middle.

19:50 IST: The Lionesses who keep the Pride going.

19:40 IST: Playing XI for both teams --

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

19:34 IST: MS Dhoni -- Yes, I think the Mumbai Indians had a bit of pace. The choice of deliveries on our part could have been better. It does not result on the result of the game. Don't ask me the names of the players who are not playing. Faf, Karn, Lungi and Asif are in. Deepak Chahar is injured. Billings we have given a break. The two bowlers we have got in is because we wanted some pace.

19:32 IST: Shreyas Iyer - We would like to bowl first. It was a great performance in the last match, today is a fresh day. We need to put collective effort in all the departments. Hopefully, we will repeat the same performance today. I remembered the two changes we made in the last match, we have no changes today.

19:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils captain Shreyas Iyer wins toss, elects to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings in Pune.

19:18 IST: "When you enjoy the pursuit of greatness without expectations, greatness pursues you"

19:15 IST: We are minutes away from the toss, stay tuned.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils.

Besides Iyer, other batsmen like opener Prithvi Shaw, Rishab Pant and all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro too will have to play their part to perfection. Australian Maxwell has been getting starts but is unable to convert them into big scores. Delhi's varied bowling stock too clicked in the last match and if the star-studded CSK batting line-up has to be checked, the visitors will have to bowl out of their skin.

On the other hand, returning to the IPL after serving a two-year suspension, CSK has been the team to look out for this season. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back among runs with his traditional late flourish while in-form Ambati Rayadu, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo are also capable of making a mockery of the Delhi bowling attack. The pleasing part for coach Stephen Fleming is that Suresh Raina has finally found his touch with an unbeaten 75 in a losing cause last night.

With Sam Billings and Ravindra Jadeja in the side, CSK have depth in their batting. But CSK bowlers were hammered by Mumbai Indians and will need to regroup and come strong today. Pacer Shardul Thakur needs to quickly get over from the mauling he received at the hands of Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma yesterday along side leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

To make matters worse for CSK, Deepak Chahar, who could not complete his third over in the game, has been ruled out for a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury. On the spin front, veteran Harbhajan Singh will be crucial to choke up runs in the middle overs.

Squad:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plesis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.