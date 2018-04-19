IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings To Take Fans To Their Pune Den On 'Whistle Podu Express'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are one of the most celebrated teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and have a huge fan base in the country. With the IPL Governing Council has shifted CSK's remaining home matches to Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium , the Chennai outfit gave its fans a special gift. It arranged a special train to Pune for their fans and supporters. They have also given a name to this special train - Whistle Podu Express. CSK invited almost 1,000 fans to their new home ground Pune via this special train.

"#WhistlePoduExpress all set to storm Pune with #YelLove," CSK's tweet read.

This on loop! That's how we get Game Ready! #WhistlePoduExpresspic.twitter.com/b5TqhKyIc2 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 19, 2018

Fans were seen shouting CSK! CSK! in the train.

The decision comes in wake of protests from Tamil groups, demanding that no IPL match should take place in the city until the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) is set up.

While the venue shifts, the date of the remaining six matches remains the same.

CSK chief coach Stephen Fleming had expressed his disappointment on the move.

"Sad to be leaving Chennai today. Great to be back and again experience the love and passion the Tamil Nadu fans have for cricket and CSK," the former New Zealand captain wrote on Twitter.

"I trust a 'peaceful' resolution is found soon for the problems at hand. Thanks to everyone for making the team so welcome," Fleming added.

CSK will face Rajasthan Royals in Pune on April 20.